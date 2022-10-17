The downtown Frederick barbecue restaurant Black Hog BBQ Bar is seeking an expansion to enlarge its kitchen and add rooftop seating.
Plans for the 1,985-square-foot addition to the South Market Street establishment were discussed with the Frederick Planning Commission at a workshop Monday.
The proposed addition would basically double the size of the existing building, David Lingg of Lingg Property Consulting, speaking on behalf of the applicants, told the commission.
The restaurant currently has 81 seats, including 16 outside along South Market Street, Lingg said.
The addition would keep the 16 outdoor seats, include 71 indoor seats, and add 49 seats on the rooftop area.
Most of the addition will improve the restaurant's kitchen, Lingg said. A new smoker would also be added.
Planning Commissioner Ronald Beattie suggested that the applicant look at adding solar panels to some of the new space, and asked whether the new rooftop seating would feature live entertainment that could bother neighbors.
There are no plans for entertainment, just outdoor seating, Lingg said.
Some diners like to sit in the seating in front of the restaurant and watch the people and traffic go by, he said. Others like to sit back from the street, and might like the new rooftop seating.
The proposed addition would affect three lots: 118 S. Market St., where the restaurant is; 120 S. Market St., which has the restaurant's main access point and drive aisle; and 122 S. Market St, which has a three-story brick home.
The case will come before the Planning Commission for a hearing later.
Monday's workshop also included discussion of another project that would involve combining three lots — this one on East Patrick Street.
The East Pat Lofts, on the north side of East Patrick Street, east of the intersection with East Street, would consist of a three-story complex with 24 condominium units, office space, and a 29-space parking garage under the building.
Along with 17 new units, seven units and some office space in the existing buildings will be renovated.
The project would combine lots at 319, 321, and 323 E. Patrick St. The building at 321 E. Patrick St. would be demolished.
Demolishing the building will provide an open lot facing Patrick Street for gathering areas with sculptures and artwork, Shawn Benjaminson of ADTEK Engineers told the commission.
The plans also include a rooftop terrace where residents can gather, he said.
