A plan to redesign and redevelop Frederick's East Street must link the corridor along the city's east side to the grid of streets downtown to create an overall walkable urban environment, according to a recommendation shared Wednesday.
Integrated street blocks create a synergistic urban environment that lets neighborhoods flow into and nurture each other, Geoff Ferrell, an urbanist with Geoffrey Ferrell Associates in Washington, D.C., told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
Ferrell is among the consultants working to develop a form-based code to guide redevelopment in the East Street area.
A form-based code guides the creation of buildings and development by prioritizing how they relate to the public realm first, followed by what types of activities will take place inside them.
The change would emphasize elements such as moving buildings closer to the street, creating inviting areas for pedestrians and providing connections between neighborhoods. It's part of a zoning process that focuses on creating a particular type of place or environment rather than how a property is used.
Ferrell also discussed some of the feedback collected from a charrette — a meeting designed to gather feedback from a variety of different people and groups involved in a project — held over several days in August to get ideas from city residents and others.
Among the takeaways from the August gathering was that residents clearly want to see existing businesses retained during the area's transformation, Ferrell said.
Other priorities included the importance of walkability, keeping the character of the city in new development, and maintaining workforce and affordable housing, he said.
A full report on the charrette should be out next week, Ferrell said.
A form-based code would likely include four basic types of development:
- General Flex would permit retail, office, restaurant, or residential uses on the ground floor, and office or residential on upper floors.
- Storefront would permit retail, maker space, or restaurant on the ground floor, and office or residential on upper floors.
- Urban Neighborhood would permit residential, small office, or home office use.
- Tech Work would allow workshop/maker space, light industrial, limited residential and commercial.
At some point, the aldermen will need to discuss what development in the area has been approved and is in the process of being approved, and how it will affect changes to East Street, Alderwoman Katie Nash said.
A connected street grid will help pull some traffic off East Street and on to others, Ferrell said.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he still wants to learn more about how implementing a form-based code will drive private development in the East Street area, and what steps the city should take to help the process.
Alderman Kelly Russell said she wants to make sure the consultants are using previous studies and plans in their work.
Moving to a form-based code might make things easier and more efficient for the city's staff, and require fewer projects to go to the city's Planning Commission, Russell said.
