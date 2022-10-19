East Street Expansion
East Street is shown looking north from South Street toward the intersection of Patrick Street. The city is looking at zoning options to redesign and redevelop one of its main thoroughfares.

A plan to redesign and redevelop Frederick's East Street must link the corridor along the city's east side to the grid of streets downtown to create an overall walkable urban environment, according to a recommendation shared Wednesday.

Integrated street blocks create a synergistic urban environment that lets neighborhoods flow into and nurture each other, Geoff Ferrell, an urbanist with Geoffrey Ferrell Associates in Washington, D.C., told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.

