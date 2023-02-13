The owner of a long-time Frederick business said he's moving it to Walkersville because of developmental pressures and the city's refusal to let the business expand.
As the city looks to develop the neighborhoods along East Street in Frederick, it became clear that FoodPro was no longer in the city's long-term plans, President Scott Brunk said in an interview Monday.
The company, a food-service distributor based on East 5th Street, worked with the city for a year and a half in 2019 and 2020 to expand its operations on a nearby property.
In distribution, “if you're not growing, you're dying,” Brunk said, and the company sought to essentially double the size of its 100,000-square-foot operation.
The negotiations fell apart during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he said.
Now, FoodPro plans to build a new distribution center on a property near Walkersville, and hopes the property will be annexed into the town.
Some Walkersville residents have spoken out against the plan to build there, saying it doesn't fit the town's small-town character and would bring truck traffic to narrow local roads.
In a full-page ad in The Frederick News-Post in the Saturday-Sunday edition, Brunk laid out some of the company's 88-year history in the city and a tradition of service to the community.
“Sadly, it has become clear that the Frederick city Planning committee no longer wants FoodPro to remain in the city,” Brunk wrote. “City officials have made it impossible to grow by denying permits for expansion within the city limits. It is obvious when reviewing the city's published planning package, we no longer fit their vision.”
In an email Monday, city spokesman Allen Etzler wrote: “FoodPro has been a valued partner in the city's economic landscape for many years. We have worked with them in many different capacities, including in efforts to help them expand their operations on a couple occasions.
"We have been aware of their intentions to move outside of the city after they were unable to obtain approval for necessary zoning changes to continue their expansion. We wish them all the success possible in their next location.”
Gabrielle Collard, the city's manager of current planning, said Monday she's not sure exactly what the newspaper ad was referring to.
At one point, FoodPro came to the city looking for opportunities to expand, but no formal applications were filed, she said.
FoodPro purchased 106.4 acres in Walkersville on Jan. 27 for $3.25 million
In the ad, Brunk called the new parcel an "ideal" place to relocate and said: "Our hope is to have construction begin in 3 to 5 years."
The ad says the company plans "to include an area where we can offer restaurant-quality products for the public to pick up groceries and paper products."
The ad talks about the company's history and its track record of helping local charitable causes.
In an interview, Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Nicklas called the ad “surprising.” She said she doesn't remember anything relating to FoodPro not being approved by the commission.
Plans for the city's East Street corridor would look to gradually redevelop the neighborhoods along the thoroughfare into a more walkable, pedestrian-friendly area, and may not accommodate some of the more industrial uses in the area.
The city has a lot of great commercial areas on Market Street, Carroll Creek and elsewhere, while the East Street area has been industrial for a long time, Brunk said.
While he eventually decided he would have to leave the city where the company has been based since 1935, Brunk said, he wanted to stay nearby, so the company's 165 employees could stay with the business.
“My thing is, I care about the 165 families,” Brunk said.
