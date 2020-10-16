Frederick's Community Action Agency and three other organizations will share more than half a million dollars from a grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide services to people experiencing homelessness.
The money will go toward a variety of services, including housing, homelessness prevention and programs for youth.
The $548,100 grant will be divided between the Community Action Agency, the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, Advocates for Homeless Families and Heartly House.
The Community Action Agency's money will mostly go for rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, case management, emergency shelter and youth services, said Ramenta Cottrell, head of the city's Department of Housing and Human Services, which includes the agency.
The Religious Coalition will use its money to help people facing eviction, and to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, said Executive Director Nick Brown.
Meanwhile, Heartly House will use its money to cover part of the costs of its emergency shelter personnel and operating expenses such as food, supplies and client needs, said Inga James, the organization's president and executive director.
In May, the same four organizations received a $305,000 federal grant to help clients deal with the impacts of the novel coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.