East Street Lot
Railroad tracks divide North East Street and a lot near Delaware Road. The city of Frederick’s aldermen will hold a workshop Wednesday to hear details of a form-based code that will guide the redevelopment for the East Street corridor.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick's aldermen on Wednesday will get their first public look at the city's plans for a new planning approach in the East Street corridor.

The discussion will update the mayor and aldermen on the progress of the city's transition to a form-based code for the busy transportation corridor on its eastern side, an area that mixes a variety of residential, commercial and industrial properties.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post.

