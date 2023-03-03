Frederick's aldermen on Wednesday will get their first public look at the city's plans for a new planning approach in the East Street corridor.
The discussion will update the mayor and aldermen on the progress of the city's transition to a form-based code for the busy transportation corridor on its eastern side, an area that mixes a variety of residential, commercial and industrial properties.
The proposal would seek to develop a new look for the neighborhood as it changes and evolves in the coming decades, generally moving buildings closer to the street and creating a more dense, walkable urban environment.
Wednesday afternoon's discussion will give a broad overview of how the process works and what to expect, Joe Adkins, deputy director for planning, wrote in an email Friday.
After the workshop discussion, the Planning Department will determine the best ways to inform the public about the process, he wrote.
The parameters of how a general form-based code might look have been discussed at meetings and informational sessions going back to 2021, and in the city's comprehensive and various strategic and small area plans before that.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said she'll be looking to learn Wednesday how quickly the city can adopt the plan, so it doesn't inadvertently make bad planning decisions while waiting for the plan to be adopted.
Nash said she doesn't want to see a year's worth of applications build up under the old rules while the city works on changes.
A form-based code is a way to create a particular type of place or environment rather than focus on how a property is used.
It would create a regulating plan that divides properties into categories that include urban general, urban neighborhood, storefront, local, tech-shop, and historic district, according to a presentation scheduled to be included in Wednesday's workshop.
Each category would include specifications for facades and other elements, while architectural standards would cover things such as roofs, eaves, parapets, awnings, canopies, and signage.
Bob Robey, executive director of the community group East Frederick Rising, which advocates for revitalization on the east side of the city, said he's glad the city is holding the workshop, but thinks there needs to be more.
He hopes the city will provide tutorials for residents on the different aspects of the code.
“We want as many people as possible becoming knowledgable about how this form-based code works,” Robey said.
He also hopes the city would consider making the new code a “living document” for a period of time to allow changes and fixes.
While the changes are meant to ensure a more coherent design approach as the area develops, some business owners have expressed concern that they'll be forced out of the area if their properties don't meet the new standards.
In February, the owner of FoodPro, a food-service distributor based on East 5th Street, announced plans to move his company to Walkersville.
While part of a larger disagreement with the city, FoodPro President Scott Brunk cited the city's plans for the East Street area as part of his decision.
On Friday, Nancy Fisher, owner of R F Body Works in the 700 block of North East Street said she also feels the changes are intended to push businesses like hers out.
Her business has been in its current location since 1986.
Fisher said she thinks the changing environment will put so much pressure on industrial businesses that they'll feel compelled to sell out and move.
She'd be willing to go, she joked, if a developer wrote a check with “a lot of zeros.”
But she said she'll try to hold out as long as she can.
“This is the industrial part of town,” she said.
Robey said it's important for people to understand that the new code wouldn't force businesses to leave, but only make changes as properties change hands or redevelop.
A form-based code won't have an impact on current businesses unless they want it to, he said.
The code change isn't meant to force people out, agreed Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak.
The East Street area is industrial, and she doesn't expect it to move completely away from that use, Kuzemchak said.
Fitting into a neighborhood and being forced to leave are two different things, she said.
The city is completely different than it was when she was first elected in 1998, she said, and there will always be changes.
“You can stop progress, and kill a town,” Kuzemchak said.
