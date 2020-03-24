The Frederick News-Post launched a free job matching service to Frederick County residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you are looking for a job, visit Fredericknewspost.com/goto/coronavirusjobs and fill out information about yourself.
Job seeker listings will be run daily in The News-Post and posted online. To protect your privacy, the News-Post will publish only a first name and your preferred method of contact along with your recent job history and job preferences. Your full name and address will not appear in print.
