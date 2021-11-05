Frederick-based nonprofit Woman to Woman Mentoring has announced the hiring of its next executive director.
Ashley Waters, who chairs the organization’s Board of Directors and is currently the communications manager for Frederick city government, will assume the role Nov. 29.
“The W2WM community has inspired me since I first joined the organization as a mentee earlier in my career,” Waters said in a news release Thursday. “Each day, we are working together to ensure all women in our community can be heard, take action, and move forward towards their goals.”
Waters is an alumna of one of the organization’s programs and has more than a decade of experience in organizational development, program evaluation and public relations, according to the release. She also has a doctorate in public administration from the University of Baltimore and a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Towson University.
She was formerly director of operations for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s Shady Grove campus and has been engaged with Frederick’s nonprofit community as both a volunteer and consultant.
“Ashley has been a leader in our fundraising strategies, event productions, and strategic directives since joining the board in 2016,” Board of Directors Vice Chair Kim Johnson, who will assume Waters’ position as chair, said. “We know that W2WM will remain in expert hands and continue our amazing work under her leadership.”
Waters won’t officially vacate her position in city government until Dec. 10, she said in an interview. The city plans to move its hiring process — open to applications through Dec. 4 — as quickly as possible, she said, adding that the hope is to have the position filled by mid- to late-January.
For more information about Woman to Woman Mentoring, visit the organization’s website at WomanToWomanMentoring.org.
