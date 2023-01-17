Two Frederick-based organizations are partnering to offer Maryland's military veterans career training in the state's budding life sciences field.
Organizers expect to launch online training for the program in the summer of 2023.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Two Frederick-based organizations are partnering to offer Maryland's military veterans career training in the state's budding life sciences field.
Organizers expect to launch online training for the program in the summer of 2023.
The partnership is between Platoon 22, a veterans services and career-training nonprofit, and Biohub Maryland, an initiative from the Maryland Tech Council that offers skills training and career resources in life sciences.
The goal of the partnership is to provide additional resources for veterans to learn fundamentals in biomanufacturing, technical writing and data analysis, according to a press release.
"The partnership with Biohub allows us to offer an opportunity for veterans to really level up" in their careers, said Platoon 22 Director of Operations Niki Falzone in an interview.
"When [veterans] are transitioning out, it's hard to get their military careers to translate into a civilian resume and to get placed in a job that has meaning, purpose and frankly a salary that they're used to. ... A school in the life sciences is an unbelievable chance for them to have a mission that they're dedicated to."
Platoon 22 offers various services for veterans outside of career prep, ranging from connection to counseling and mental health resources to on-site shower and laundry access.
Falzone said that roughly 400,000 Maryland veterans live within a one-hour drive of Platoon 22's Frederick offices. When Platoon 22 and Biohub Maryland launch the in-person classroom portion of their life sciences training program, which Falzone anticipates to begin in 2024, their Frederick location will provide access to a large swath of veterans in the area.
The prominence of life science businesses in the Frederick area, too, add to the potential convenience for veterans looking to transition to careers in that field, according to Kelly Schulz, CEO of Maryland Tech Council. Schulz said that the industry's need to expand its workforce lines up with veterans looking for careers in life sciences.
"We've all been talking about for several years now the shortage of workforce in specific areas," Schulz said. "We have to be able to accommodate the workforce system and be able to provide quality candidates for the growing [life sciences] jobs here."
Other examples of training that the two organizations will provide include cell and gene therapy and vaccine manufacturing fundamentals.
Kite, a biopharmaceutical company with a cell therapy manufacturing facility in Urbana, recently announced facility expansions that are expected to add 100 new jobs by 2026.
Such expansions complement Platoon 22 and Biohub Maryland's career transitioning services, according to Schulz.
"[Life science businesses] are gonna get the exact type of new employees that they've been looking for all this time," Schulz said, "and we're here to help with that process."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.