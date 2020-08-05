Grants organized through the city of Frederick have provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to businesses and residents to help them deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city has set up four grants to help residents and business owners over the course of the pandemic.
In March, a small business micro-grant program was set up to help get businesses $2,500 in cash to help them survive the initial shutdowns that came with the arrival of the pandemic.
That program has given out 49 grants totaling $122,500 so far, Marc DeOcampo, chief administrative officer for the city, told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
The city is working on setting up a future micro-grant program with $255,000 in CARES Act money, and is working on criteria, an application process and a web portal for the program.
They want to make sure they have enough time to promote the new program to be able to hit all parts of the community, said Mary Ford-Naill with the city’s economic development office.
While the city had to get money out to businesses quickly in the first round of grants, the next round should be more nuanced and look at different parts of the city and parts of various industries, said Alderman Ben MacShane.
In June, the city set up a grant program for non-profits and non-governmental entities that provided one-time grants of up to $10,000.
There have been 17 applicants approved worth $119,934, and the average amount requested has been $10,000.
With the grants awarded and paperwork being completed, checks could go out to businesses by the end of the week, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked whether organizations had teamed up with other groups to work together on projects.
There were, said Gayon Sampson, executive assistant to the mayor.
The city doesn’t require any additional paperwork for organizations that work together on projects, and how they work together is up to them, O’Connor said.
Meanwhile, in July, the city set up programs to help with rental and utility assistance, providing up to $600 in one-time grants to help with residential electric and gas bills.
The city started accepting applications for the utility assistance on Aug. 1, and had not received any applications so far. A statewide ban on utility shut-offs ends Sept. 1.
The city wants to get information out to the community before the shut-off ban ends, and they’ll likely get more applications as the date gets closer, O’Connor said.
The rental assistance program, a partnership with the county and the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, began accepting applications on July 13.
There were nearly 400 applicants in the city as of Wednesday, said Nick Brown, executive director of the Religious Coalition.
