Frederick Brick Works Plans
The now vacant lot on the former Frederick Brickworks site at the intersection of East South Street and East Street

 Staff photo by Bill Green

If You Go What: Frederick Planning Commission hearing on Brickworks project When: Monday, 6 p.m. Where: City Hall

As Frederick’s Planning Commission takes its first look at the master plan for a major development near the city’s downtown, several residents groups have questions and concerns about aspects of the plan.

FNP-reader

If the City approves building there when it is known to the City that there are significant problems of buried toxic waste, and the City itself contributed to the toxic waste, then the City will be on the hook later for damages.

FNP-reader

This approval is premature. The site is a brownfield with significant toxic waste buried there. It is known that building there is unsafe until the site is remediated. No approval can be legal when the site is known to be unsafe to build.

Fredginrickey

I recently attended a planning commission meeting.

It was painfully obvious that those seeking approval hid pertinent information when going before the board.

When questioned they fessed up a bit, the board did not press for further information and ultimately approved everything before them.

Someone needs to be appointed to that board with a backbone and a healthy respect for citizen’s interest not just kowtowing to development.

TrekMan

Fred - the planning commission is appointed by your liberal friend Jan and soon your girl Fitzy, which most likely means the board members are libs!! There's your backbone. They are no better than the idiots we had as the county commissioners a few years back that sold out the county for their own benefit - they were all republican - go figure! It's all a freaking mess that's for sure! Lenny Thompson said it best, if the developers win, we lose!!

Reader1954

help fund the project by selling chances on picking the date the first housing unit gets destroyed by a sink hole

Frayou

Remember there is a quarry on the other side of 70. Don’t forget this area is prone to developments of sink holes. Especially when excavation begins.

Rockfish
Rockfish

In my opinion, the density of the proposed plan is way over the top, it needs to be cut back significantly. Give a developer an inch and they'll take a mile. Existing East Street north of Market St. and Market St. itself cannot handle the traffic this project would generate. This is simply the wrong project for this site.

Fleawest

It's in the middle of the City. Why would you want low density?

joelp77440
joelp77440

Congratulations, you win the the NIMBY, " What about the Traffic Award?" award for the day?

TrekMan

If the developers win, Frederick loses!!

niceund

Absolutely sickening. However, I'm sure the Planning Dept and BOA are licking their chops. Let's put more traffic on East St, more stress on water/power infrastructure and let's build a new school. Don't forget the "park" that the developer must donate and the electric charging stations. All costs are on the backs of citizens and will make Frederick a model community. Give me a break.

Rockfish
Rockfish

[thumbup]

TrekMan

Right on!!

Greg F
Greg F

Frederick has become Trump, Inc….total corruption.

niceund

More like Biden-esk but true.

Fredginrickey

Nice…one has been found guilty of discrimination, fraud, stiffing contractors, defrauding a charity, defrauding students, sex offense, hiring illegal workers and faces more serious charges.

Biden has been accused of crimes to cover for the other, nice try

TrekMan

Biden just covers for his corrupt family - crackheads and all!! Won't even recognize the illegitimate grandchild fathered by his crackhead son!! Don't you worry, Mumbley Joe's chickens are coming home to roost. Go figure that one out!

TrekMan

Greg - that's horse hockey and you know it. Frederick city is as liberal if not more than you are. What do you care anyway, you're leaving to put your liberal mark (whatever that may be) on another state. Good luck with that!!

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Up to 50 units per acre and 1,260 total. Pack 'em in! Maximize that profit. Cha-ching!!

If a plan is approved, I'm sure the developer will want to be a good corporate citizen and pay the FULL cost of their project -- rather than saddle the citizens of Frederick with part of it.

Part of the additional cost is road improvements -- not just some turn lanes, but a share of the cost of widening and improving county roads for miles around.

Lets not forget our schools, which are so overcrowded that use of insecure trailers ("portables") is now routine.

The there's water; sewer; police & fire protection; parks; libraries; the health dept.; etc. It all adds up to a lot more than the existing impact fees.

Development pays for itself, right?

Greg F
Greg F

It’s nauseating…everyone on the panel that approves these things needs to be sacked and flogged.

Rockfish
Rockfish

[thumbup]

TrekMan

It's funny Mr. Natural - the planning commission is selected by the CE. Therefore, by association, they are most likely liberal democrats. Not saying there is anything wrong with that, but obviously they are just as bad as the republican county commissioners we had a few years back that sold us all out for their personal gain!!

