As Frederick’s Planning Commission takes its first look at the master plan for a major development near the city’s downtown, several residents groups have questions and concerns about aspects of the plan.
The commission will hold the first of two required hearings Monday evening on the proposed master plan for the Brickworks project, which includes up to 1,260 residential units and up to 130,000 square feet of retail space on nearly 65 acres along East Street near downtown Frederick.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Frederick’s City Hall.
The organization East Frederick Rising, a community group that advocates for revitalization on the east side of the city, released a position paper Tuesday arguing that elements of the master plan don’t align with recommendations for development on the east side of the city dating to 2001.
The master plan by developer Greenberg Gibbons falls short of standards for walkability and doesn’t match the nature of downtown Frederick, Heather Goddard, president of East Frederick Rising’s board, said in an interview Thursday.
“This is suburban design. It doesn’t match the city that we love,” Goddard said.
Messages to Greenberg Gibbons’ Baltimore office and an Annapolis developer listed on the city’s staff report for Monday’s meeting were not returned Thursday.
In 2001, a city report looking at the extension of East Street — but focused on the area north of the Brickworks location at the former Frederick Brick Works site bordered by East Street, South Street and Monocacy Boulevard — emphasized the importance of extending the downtown area’s form and character in future development, East Frederick Rising’s paper said.
In 2010, an East Frederick Rising report laying out a vision for east Frederick found that the downtown area’s layout was “an excellent model that should be expanded upon and emulated on the East Side.”
A 2013 report by the Washington-based Urban Land Institute found that “a much finer street grid is needed to promote walkability” and that streets should be added in a manner sensitive to the context of the development.
The city’s 2020 comprehensive plan said that in-fill developments should create a visually coherent streetscape, and “lot patterning that characterizes a neighborhood,” while a 2022 East Frederick Vision Plan found that “Downtown is the model for the street and block network in East Frederick.”
The Brickwork project’s nonresidential elements will be on 10 to 18 acres at the southern end of the project, closer to Interstate 70, Chris Smariga, of the Frederick design firm Harris Smariga & Associates, said at a Planning Commission workshop in June.
The center of the project would include multifamily units or townhouses with a density of up to 50 units per acre, and the northern end closest to downtown will include multifamily or townhouse units, he said.
Members of East Frederick Rising are concerned about the fact that each land bay in the master plan has a single type of use, rather than the types of layered, multi-use buildings built close to the street that are part of a more urban, downtown environment, Goddard said.
The site’s location at the southern entrance to the city make it especially important to get it right, she said.
“This is the gateway to one of the most livable communities in the country,” Goddard said.
Another community group has raised concerns about possible contamination on parts of the site from its longtime industrial use and the location’s use as a city landfill in the first half of the 20th century.
The group Citizens for Responsible Growth is concerned that the city is being asked to approve a plan without knowing many details about the nature of the contamination or how Greenberg Gibbons will address it, said Robert Robey, one of the group’s members.
Officials from Greenberg Gibbons said they had started the process to enter into a voluntary program with the Maryland Department of the Environment for remediation of the contaminated areas of the site.
Robey said Thursday that he applauds Greenberg Gibbons for its intention to enter the program, but the city shouldn’t approve a plan until the company has done so.
Robey said his group doesn’t believe that the developer should have to mitigate the site before the plan is approved, but it should have to provide a plan for how the mitigation will be addressed.
If the City approves building there when it is known to the City that there are significant problems of buried toxic waste, and the City itself contributed to the toxic waste, then the City will be on the hook later for damages.
This approval is premature. The site is a brownfield with significant toxic waste buried there. It is known that building there is unsafe until the site is remediated. No approval can be legal when the site is known to be unsafe to build.
I recently attended a planning commission meeting.
It was painfully obvious that those seeking approval hid pertinent information when going before the board.
When questioned they fessed up a bit, the board did not press for further information and ultimately approved everything before them.
Someone needs to be appointed to that board with a backbone and a healthy respect for citizen’s interest not just kowtowing to development.
Fred - the planning commission is appointed by your liberal friend Jan and soon your girl Fitzy, which most likely means the board members are libs!! There's your backbone. They are no better than the idiots we had as the county commissioners a few years back that sold out the county for their own benefit - they were all republican - go figure! It's all a freaking mess that's for sure! Lenny Thompson said it best, if the developers win, we lose!!
help fund the project by selling chances on picking the date the first housing unit gets destroyed by a sink hole
Remember there is a quarry on the other side of 70. Don’t forget this area is prone to developments of sink holes. Especially when excavation begins.
In my opinion, the density of the proposed plan is way over the top, it needs to be cut back significantly. Give a developer an inch and they'll take a mile. Existing East Street north of Market St. and Market St. itself cannot handle the traffic this project would generate. This is simply the wrong project for this site.
It's in the middle of the City. Why would you want low density?
Congratulations, you win the the NIMBY, " What about the Traffic Award?" award for the day?
If the developers win, Frederick loses!!
Absolutely sickening. However, I'm sure the Planning Dept and BOA are licking their chops. Let's put more traffic on East St, more stress on water/power infrastructure and let's build a new school. Don't forget the "park" that the developer must donate and the electric charging stations. All costs are on the backs of citizens and will make Frederick a model community. Give me a break.
Frederick has become Trump, Inc….total corruption.
More like Biden-esk but true.
Nice…one has been found guilty of discrimination, fraud, stiffing contractors, defrauding a charity, defrauding students, sex offense, hiring illegal workers and faces more serious charges.
Biden has been accused of crimes to cover for the other, nice try
Biden just covers for his corrupt family - crackheads and all!! Won't even recognize the illegitimate grandchild fathered by his crackhead son!! Don't you worry, Mumbley Joe's chickens are coming home to roost. Go figure that one out!
Greg - that's horse hockey and you know it. Frederick city is as liberal if not more than you are. What do you care anyway, you're leaving to put your liberal mark (whatever that may be) on another state. Good luck with that!!
Up to 50 units per acre and 1,260 total. Pack 'em in! Maximize that profit. Cha-ching!!
If a plan is approved, I'm sure the developer will want to be a good corporate citizen and pay the FULL cost of their project -- rather than saddle the citizens of Frederick with part of it.
Part of the additional cost is road improvements -- not just some turn lanes, but a share of the cost of widening and improving county roads for miles around.
Lets not forget our schools, which are so overcrowded that use of insecure trailers ("portables") is now routine.
The there's water; sewer; police & fire protection; parks; libraries; the health dept.; etc. It all adds up to a lot more than the existing impact fees.
Development pays for itself, right?
It’s nauseating…everyone on the panel that approves these things needs to be sacked and flogged.
It's funny Mr. Natural - the planning commission is selected by the CE. Therefore, by association, they are most likely liberal democrats. Not saying there is anything wrong with that, but obviously they are just as bad as the republican county commissioners we had a few years back that sold us all out for their personal gain!!
