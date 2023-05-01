Community groups and residents are reviewing a plan to change the process of zoning for part of the east side of Frederick, after the release of a draft proposal.
The city plans to hold five meetings in May and June to go over sections of the draft form-based code and get public feedback. Meeting dates have not been set.
The city also will get in touch with groups such as East Frederick Rising and the Downtown Frederick Partnership, said Joe Adkins, the deputy director for planning.
A form-based code is a planning model that emphasizes moving buildings closer to the street, creating inviting areas for pedestrians, moving parking behind buildings rather than in large surface parking lots in front and connecting neighborhoods.
With eight chapters and 124 pages, the draft is relatively short and straightforward, Adkins said.
“Hopefully, you just have to explain it once and then people will know what it's all about,” Adkins said.
Under the proposal, a Regulating Plan would lay out boundaries of the district affected by the code, the street and block configurations, and other larger framework for development.
Building Form Standards will help design building frontages to help create the street space of a project. Architectural Standards will refine a building's configuration and details such as exterior building materials.
Other sections of the code will seek to help a development fit into the public realm, including parks and other spaces; parking; and a process for application and review to make sure a project complies with code standards
The first version of the code that is passed would apply to the East Street corridor. It would seek to develop a new look for the neighborhood as it changes and evolves in the coming decades, creating a more dense, walkable urban environment.
Robert Robey, executive director for East Frederick Rising, a community group that advocates for revitalization on the east side of the city, said Monday that he was still reviewing the draft.
Robey said East Frederick Rising is scheduling a meeting with Geoffrey Ferrell, a consultant who worked with the city on developing the draft proposal, to talk to the group's members.
A member of the city's Planning Department briefed the Land Use Council of the Frederick County Building Industry Association last week on an overview of the proposal's benefits, implementation, and future steps, said Danielle Adams, the association's executive officer.
“We look forward to learning more through a series of community meetings and the Planning Commission’s review,” Adams wrote in an email Monday.
It's hard to say too much about the code until a final version is adopted, she said in an interview Monday.
Engineers, attorneys, and other members of the association with clients on the eastern side of the city are watching the process closely, she said.
Form-based codes are used in towns and cities of various sizes, according to the Form-Based Codes Institute, part of Smart Growth America that seeks to advance the understanding and use of form-based codes around the country.
They range from larger cities such as Cincinnati, Nashville, and Raleigh to ones more Frederick's size, such as Flagstaff, Ariz., and Livermore, Calif.
The city of Cambridge, with more than 13,000 residents on Maryland's Eastern Shore, adopted a form-based code for its historic downtown neighborhood in 2015, as part of a citywide rezoning effort.
The downtown area tends to have changes in buildings' tenants more than new development, but the few new construction projects have gone well, Pat Escher, manager of the town's Planning and Zoning Division, wrote in an email.
The comprehensive plan Cambridge adopted in 2011 indicated that the city's historic downtown should have a more urban zoning style than other parts of the city, she wrote.
Escher wrote that the form-based code can generally provide more flexibility than traditional Euclidean zoning, but also can get too specific and limit design and development.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.