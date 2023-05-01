East Street Charrette Outline
Frederick has released a draft of a form-based code proposal for the East Street corridor on the city's east side. The city will hold a series of meetings to help residents learn about the details of the proposal.

Community groups and residents are reviewing a plan to change the process of zoning for part of the east side of Frederick, after the release of a draft proposal.

The city plans to hold five meetings in May and June to go over sections of the draft form-based code and get public feedback. Meeting dates have not been set.

