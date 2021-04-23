Beef N’ Buns N’ Paradise on East Patrick Street is usually home to a long line of patrons as the weather warms, but this spring’s sunny days brought a rush that took general manager Crystal McClure and her five employees by surprise.
McClure is looking to hire three or four more employees split between the kitchen and the front of the house. Until then, Beef N’ Buns has too few employees to operate its full summer hours.
“It’s an hour later every night when we do extend our hours,” McClure said. “We should have already switched, but I only have five employees right now. I can’t overwork my employees that I have.”
The problem is not unique to Frederick, as restaurants nationwide gear up for a big summer. A hiring boom in the hospitality industry — spurred by lessened restrictions, warm weather and increased COVID-19 vaccinations — brought 300,000 bar and restaurant jobs nationwide in February, according to Bloomberg.
A search for restaurant jobs on hiring website Indeed showed 328 listings within 15 miles of Frederick, with many showing “urgently hiring.”
Brewer’s Alley on North Market Street in downtown Frederick is one of those businesses looking to hire staff. General Manager Jaime Ellis-Ade said the bar and restaurant needs between 10 and 15 new hires between line cooks, waitstaff and security guards.
“Now that the weather is warmer again — and we have so many patios here at Brewer’s — we just need lots and lots of hands,” Ellis-Ade said.
Outdoor seating has been a big draw for eateries, wineries and breweries. Amanda Kupiec, tasting room manager at Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy, said the warm weather that floated in during March increased the winery’s visitors from 20 on a good weekend day to more than 500.
The winery has switched to all outdoor seating during the pandemic, with more than 100 tables throughout its property. Black Ankle offers table-side service rather than bar service. As a result, they’ve had to increase their staffing from just a few tasting room employees to about 20-30 workers over the last year. Kupiec herself was one of those hires; she started working at Black Ankle last summer.
“Before the pandemic, they maybe hired like one or two people over the summer, but it was never this busy for them,” Kupiec said. “They also didn’t have as much space, because during the pandemic they expanded the patio ... Before it could only house maybe 15, 20 tables, and now we’re housing over a hundred outdoor tables.”
Black Ankle is looking to fill several part-time and full-time positions that require little to no experience.
While Kupiec said she’s getting applications, she often isn’t able to get in touch with applicants.
Ellis-Ade said a similar problem has been happening at Brewer’s Alley. While plenty of resumes have come in, Ellis-Ade said she hasn’t been able to set up many interviews.
“It’s really, really hard out there right now,” Ellis-Ade said. “Everyone who I’ve talked to in the restaurant industry and a lot of industries in general, there’s been a really hard time finding people who want to work.”
The lack of applications can probably be credited to a variety of factors, said Helen Propheter, executive director of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development. One of those is child care, which has been a struggle for families as they juggle the hybrid school model.
“I think once the school system returns to a more normal school schedule, I think that will help employees have the ability to get back to work,” Propheter said. “If you have your kids at home even two days or three days a week right now, that’s hard to then have a work schedule in addition to that.”
Propheter suspects people might be more willing to work once summer camps start up and more people are vaccinated, which might provide a sense of security for people who are afraid to bring COVID-19 back to their homes.
“And I think that’s going to come, both the child care and the vaccinations, but I know that businesses have a need now, not four months from now,” Propheter said. “So it is a frustrating outcome to what has happened with the pandemic.”
Smaller businesses with just a few employees are also feeling the heat of the hiring boom. The Pop Shop on North Market Street usually hires a couple of college students at the start of the summer, but owner Michelle Schaffer has already had to hire additional help this month. Once the weather got warmer, their traffic increased substantially.
“If this is ramping up to summer, then it’s gonna be something,” Schaffer said. “The way that it’s going so far, we’ve had a fantastic response to the weather, to people getting vaccinated, people just getting out and about again.”
While last summer also brought people out of their houses a bit more as outdoor dining and some shopping opened back up, Schaffer said it was nothing like the year prior. She suspects this year will be much busier.
“It wasn’t the same as 2019 just because there wasn’t the same foot traffic or traveling in general ... There was some, but our locals really kept us going for sure,” Schaffer said.
Despite the hiring surge, there are still 20 percent fewer restaurant and hotel jobs than there were this time last year, according to Bloomberg. Propheter suspects it will be a while before the hospitality industry in Frederick begins to fully recover from COVID-related losses.
“We’re not there yet,” she said, “but we are moving in the right direction.”
