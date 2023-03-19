A wintry wind blew through the Frederick Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, but indoors plans were being made for spring remodeling and gardening projects.
It was the 48th Annual Frederick Home & Garden Expo, with vendors including plumbers, countertop installation, paving, home repair and more.
Craig Herndon of Mount Airy was looking for a contractor to put an extension on his house, and to get some prices for some other potential projects.
He said he comes to the show every year, and has used it in the past to find people to do some sidewalk repair and landscaping.
“I always find someone to do a project,” Herndon said.
Bruce Lindsey, owner of Topline Countertops in Frederick, said he’s had a booth at the show for about 25 years.
He joked that he worries that if he isn’t at the show, people will think he’s gone out of business.
People who stop by the booth likely aren’t going to be coming in Monday morning looking to set up an appointment, he said.
Some people are a year away from doing something, others might be closer, and when they are ready to move ahead with a project, they’ll find his card and give him a call, he said.
Ryan Burns, owner of Stress Free Solutions, which helps with moving, downsizing, hauling away items and other services, said being at the show is a good opportunity to raise awareness of his business.
Even though he’s been in business for nine years, the show helps him reach new customers, he said.
Near Burns’ booth, Mary Smith and Helen Krisko looked over the various vendors.
Smith said she was looking for someone to do some deck and patio work, as well as a roofer to replace some shingles that had blown off over the winter.
Krisko said she was looking to put on a new deck, and find someone to do some concrete work.
The show is a good place to find a lot of different things in one place, she said.
Most people at the show are browsing, but others have a specific project in mind and are gathering information, said Ed Rasavage of Talon Construction.
Some years having a booth is more beneficial than others, he said.
He said the Frederick event is the only show the company attends.
“We put our eggs in this basket,” he said.
