Home Garden Show
Buy Now

The 48th Annual Frederick Home & Garden Expo was held this past weekend at the Great Frederick Fair Grounds. A number of show goers look at gardening and patio ideas inside on of the buildings.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A wintry wind blew through the Frederick Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, but indoors plans were being made for spring remodeling and gardening projects.

It was the 48th Annual Frederick Home & Garden Expo, with vendors including plumbers, countertop installation, paving, home repair and more.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription