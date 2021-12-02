The sound of trains will soon be more common in Thurmont, as Maryland Transload Logistics plans to usher in a simpler way of shipping goods between Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at its headquarters on 201 Poplar Ave. in Thurmont. Scott Austin, president of Maryland Transload Logistics, or MTL, said trains will arrive at the facility carrying goods to be loaded onto trucks, or vice versa.
Austin said there’s a simple benefit to shipping this way:
“Things ship cheaper via rail,” he said. “But not everybody has access to rail.”
Austin, who is also the president of building product company Structural LLC, also located at the Poplar Avenue site, said he saw the opportunity to install a rail spur at the Structural site.
“People will ship stuff via rail to our reload, with ‘reload’ meaning we’ll unload it, put it on a truck, and ship it locally,” he said, breaking MTL down into its simplest terms. Austin said this will decrease the total amount of time products shipped either to or from Maryland, Pennsylvania or Virginia have to spend on trucks, shifting the load to rail.
“Getting commercial commodity products off of the road and onto a train that ships overnight is huge,” Austin continued.
The MTL will be serviced by the Maryland Midland Railway, part of the Genesee & Wyoming rail company. Joe Arbona, assistant vice president of government affairs for Genesee & Wyoming, agreed with Austin’s assertion that rail is cheaper, arguing it brings the overall cost of shipping down by reducing fuel costs significantly.
“A railroad can move a ton of freight 480 miles on one gallon of fuel,” he said. “One train of 100 cars can take around 280 trucks off tax-supported roads.”
The plans for MTL began in March 2019, with Austin explaining that things moved quickly, saying Genesee & Wyoming helped push the project along.
“[They] identified this as a reload point, and they were the ones that were pushing it; they wanted to have it fast once they recognized the opportunity,” he said.
According to Austin, Thurmont as a community was very welcoming to the project, something that was backed up by comments during Thursday’s ceremony from the town’s mayor, John Kinnaird. A longtime member of the community, Kinnaird said trains were once a frequent sight in Thurmont, shipping coal east toward Baltimore and military products westward.
“I remember when the trains started slowing down … and then one day, there were no trains,” he said. “Trains to me always showed vitality and a strong economic base.”
Kinnaird said he lives close to the tracks, and he loves hearing the sound of the trains coming through.
“The more trains I hear coming by here, I think it’s better for all of us and for the economy, especially for the town of Thurmont,” he said. “Thank you, Scott, for having this dream and making it come true.”
Tamar Osterman, who represents the Maryland Department of Commerce for Frederick and Carroll counties, called the facility’s opening incredibly exciting, saying she was involved with the process of introducing Austin to Maryland Midland Railway. According to Osterman, MTL is the first transloading facility in Frederick County. But she said she and others in the department have another name for it:
“We decided this is Maryland’s new inland port,” she said during the ceremony. “This is really the heart of what economic development is all about.”
According to Austin, shipments to the facility will begin in the early 2022, and he expects this will create a number of jobs. Austin said there are already plans to expand the rail spur to provide more shipping service after they begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.