As the bells in the Baker Park carillon tower tolled 8 a.m., Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor stood near the park's bandshell and engaged in a conversation.
The park was still soggy from an overnight storm, but was full of the sights of a city waking up.
People passed by walking their dogs, while a man did tai chi under a tree and others practiced yoga in a nearby gazebo.
O'Connor talked with Dana French, who said he's known the mayor for years and stopped by to chat while out for a walk when he saw O'Connor in the park.
This was a continuation of something O'Connor started after being elected mayor in 2017, holding question-and-answer sessions in local coffee shops and restaurants as a way to get out of the office in the hope that people would be more likely to come out and talk in a less formal environment than City Hall.
The turnout has fluctuated depending on the month and the issues happening in the city, but most sessions draw between three and nine people, he said.
“I'm less concerned about [how many people come out], more about providing the opportunity,” he said.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they looked for a venue that could provide appropriate social distancing if necessary, and settled on the bandshell, O'Connor said.
While a few people stopped by early Friday for short conversations, no major issues arose, O'Connor said.
A lot of times, the topics are about helping people cut through red tape and helping advise them on what department in the city they should contact to help resolve an issue, he said.
He said his office will look at switching up the times and places of the sessions, but they were looking at a particular demographic with the location of Friday's talk.
“It's a cross section of people who want to be awake at 7:30 a.m. and people who have to be awake,” he said.
The return of the Q&A sessions in a way marks the city's continued process of figuring out how to deal with its operations in the face of the ongoing pandemic, which has led to the postponement of some city services and the evolution of others.
The city recently announced that all race, walk or parade permits are canceled through Sept. 30, and new applications are being processed. One of the city's two pools will remain closed for the season due to a mix of ongoing maintenance projects, staffing shortages and concerns about how to maintain social distancing requirements.
But O'Connor said he thinks the city has done a pretty good job of maintaining services, and bringing back ones that were initially affected by the state of emergency that he put in place in March as the pandemic began to take its toll nationally and in Maryland.
“From Day One, we were talking about how to keep things going,” he said.
That's included the logistics of transitioning the city's staff from a mostly office-based environment to one in which many employees are working remotely.
O'Connor said he expects many departments will find ways for people to work remotely going forward, but the city has looked at how it might need to modify office spaces and working arrangements as people return.
Employees who do have to report to work are screened for symptoms when they show up, and people who develop symptoms work with the city's incident management team to help prevent infecting others, he said.
O'Connor said he's reluctant to do too much of a review of the city's response to the pandemic until the crisis is over.
But if they had to do it over, he would like to see if the shutdown of restaurants and non-essential businesses in the city that followed the local and statewide state of emergency declarations in March could have been handled in a more gradual process.
“Because we've never done this before, we didn't know what was required,” he said.
And while the city has gradually emerged from the most drastic elements of the shutdown, with restaurants allowed limited indoor seating and the city creating spaces around town for increased outdoor dining, O'Connor said he can't see the city fully lifting its state of emergency before the state lifts its own emergency orders.
In a county with one major hospital, the city's ability to withstand any surge in COVID-19 cases depends on Frederick Health Hospital's ability to handle any increase, he said.
While the rolling seven-day rate for people testing positive for the disease in the state and county has risen slightly to the highest it's been since June, Frederick County's rate of 3.32 percent was below the overall state rate of 4.56 percent.
It's part of the problem that O'Connor and other officials face as they try to deal with a public health crisis that presents a moving target as it continues to evolve.
“The hard part is, it's not done yet,” he said.
"The city recently announced that all race, walk or parade permits are canceled through Sept. 30." Unless those BLM people want to have another protest march. Then O'Connor will be down on his knees cow towing to them again. It's easier for him to be meek and mild than it is for him to enforce the governor's orders.
