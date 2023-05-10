Frederick’s aldermen would like to fund upgrades to various Frederick parks as part of the city’s upcoming budget, as they prepare for a vote on the document next week.
The proposals would include creating separate capital projects for renovations and improvements to the city’s Hill Street Park and Mullinix Park, as well as a separate capital item to fund projects in parks in some of the city’s lower-income areas.
The aldermen held their final meeting on Mayor Michael O’Connor’s $202.5 million proposed fiscal 2024 budget Tuesday night, ahead of a planned vote on May 18.
O’Connor has until May 14 to make changes and amendments to his proposed budget.
A proposal advocated by Aldermen Ben MacShane and others would move $1 million from $1.5 million set aside last year for work on parks in the city’s equity emphasis areas into a separate capital project for improvements to the Hill Street Park on the city’s west side.
Another $500,000 in the equity emphasis funding would go toward smaller projects in five other parks around the city.
Equity emphasis areas are a planning tool used by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. They identify census tracts with large numbers of low-income or traditionally disadvantaged populations or groups.
A separate project would be established in the city’s capital improvements program with $100,000 set aside for improvements to Mullinix Park, including two small pavilions and other work.
The money for Hill Street Park would begin the process of making renovations to the entire park in the city’s Hillcrest neighborhood, including renovations to a skate park that has been a pet cause for skateboarders in the city.
The city would continue to look for grants and other sources of funding to continue work on renovations to the park.
Andy Stout, a Frederick resident who has been a vocal advocate of the skate park project, said Wednesday that the city funding would at least get the project moving.
Any moves the city makes in improving the skate park and the larger park around it would be good, he said, and he believes the community will rally around the effort.
“It will be a good thing for Frederick in the end,” Stout said.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she wants to make sure the city continues to fund projects in equity emphasis areas, and would like to see at least $100,000 added to the money that the aldermen set aside last year.
“I want us to be adding money to these funds, not just talking about money that we already allocated last year,” Kuzemchak said.
In other areas, Alderman Derek Shackelford advocated increasing funding for the Golden Mile Alliance organization, to allow the group to hire a full-time employee, rather than its current part-time staff.
A lot is happening on the city’s west side, and increased funding would be a great way to increase the alliance’s involvement with the city, said Shackelford, the aldermen’s liaison to the alliance.
The group’s current agreement with the city provides $25,000 a year in funding. Shackelford said he would support increasing the amount to $75,000, but would be comfortable with $50,000.
For a group like the alliance to do well, it needs a full-time employee, Kuzemchak said.
Shantay DeMar, president of the Golden Mile Alliance, said Wednesday that a full-time staff member would allow the group “more time to do more things” with fundraising and events.
There aren’t enough hours in the day for a part-time person to do everything that the alliance needs, and the part-time status has led to trouble retaining employees, he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.