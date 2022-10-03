Traffic on I-270
Northbound traffic on Interstate 270 near Park Mills Road on Monday.

Commuters in the Washington, D.C., region are working remotely far more than they did several years ago, but are more likely to drive alone to an office, according to a recent survey.

The 2022 State of the Commute survey, done every three years by the Commuter Connections program of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, found that 66% of commuters in the region telework occasionally, up from 35% in 2019.

