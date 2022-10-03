Commuters in the Washington, D.C., region are working remotely far more than they did several years ago, but are more likely to drive alone to an office, according to a recent survey.
The 2022 State of the Commute survey, done every three years by the Commuter Connections program of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, found that 66% of commuters in the region telework occasionally, up from 35% in 2019.
The survey also found that people telecommuted an average of 3.37 days per week in 2022, an increase from the 2019 average of 1.2 days per week.
The “explosion” in the amount of telework likely indicates a long-term trend in how people work and in how they get there, said Nick Ramfos, director of the Commuter Connections program.
“It's definitely here to stay,” he said in an interview Monday.
Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, said he expects that the trend of telecommuting in the region will continue as long as the federal government and government contractors promote it as an option.
But Weldon said many of his members — whether manufacturers or retailers — have employees who need to interact with customers and don't have the option of telecommuting.
“They need people to be in the factory, on the factory floor,” Weldon said.
Many Chamber clients allowed operations such as accounting or human resources to be done remotely during the pandemic, but some work had to be in person, he said.
“This whole conversation literally does them no good,” Weldon said.
Although people will likely continue to return to the office as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, it's unlikely to be the old model of five days a week in an office, Ramfos said.
Instead, people will telecommute some days and go to an office on others, he said.
“I just don't see it really coming back full circle to where it was before the pandemic,” Ramfos said.
Occasional commuters may be more likely to jump in their car and drive alone when they go to the office, he said.
When telecommuters were taken out of the equation, the data showed that more than 78% of commuters drove alone in 2022, compared to nearly 65% in 2019, according to the survey.
The percentage of people using a train to get to work dropped 10 percentage points between the two surveys, while the number taking carpools or vanpools dropped by 1.8 points and those going by bus dropped by 1.7 points.
Among Commuter Connections rideshare metrics coded for Frederick County, new applications dropped slightly for the period from July 2019 to June 2020 and decreased from July 2020 to June 2021, but increased again in the fiscal year from July 2021 to June 2022, according to Kendall Tiffany, a spokeswoman for TransIT Services of Frederick County.
“The pandemic certainly caused a decrease as many people were working from home full time but started to return to work in FY22,” Tiffany wrote in an email Monday.
Even among populations who commonly use it to get to work, use of transit dropped.
In 2019, 30% of workers younger than 45 mostly used transit to get to work, but in 2022, only 16% used it as their primary method of commuting.
The survey found that the percentage of commuters who drove alone increased the farther they lived from the District of Columbia.
Only 49% of commuters from the District and Alexandria and Arlington in Virginia drove alone when telecommuting was removed as a factor, while 81% of those in Montgomery, Prince George's, and Fairfax counties did so, and 88% of those from Frederick, Calvert, Charles, Loudoun and Prince William counties.
Among people who commuted into the outer counties like Frederick, 93% drove alone to work, according to the survey.
