New Baseball Team Announced
Greg Baroni, the founder, CEO and managing partner of Attain Sports and Entertainment, right, introduces Frederick Keys General Manager Andrew Klein during a press conference at City Hall on Monday morning.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Fans can suggest and vote on their favorite choices for the name of Frederick's new minor league baseball team.

The team's owners at Attain Sports and Entertainment announced Monday that they have launched a website to gather nominations to name the new Atlantic League baseball team.

Piedmontgardener

Extortion by MLB. I played high level, offers pro. This math is built on the taxpayers backs. Our mayor needs to understand, this isn't gift money. Repurpose it, run high school, wood bat leagues and snag the summer concert money. The model isn't ok for the taxpayers.

