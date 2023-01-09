Fans can suggest and vote on their favorite choices for the name of Frederick's new minor league baseball team.
The team's owners at Attain Sports and Entertainment announced Monday that they have launched a website to gather nominations to name the new Atlantic League baseball team.
“This is where the fun of minor league baseball comes into play,” Brendan McGee, the team's spokesman, said at a press conference at Frederick's City Hall to announce the contest.
Fans who submit a name proposal must explain why they think the name is appropriate for the city or region, McGee said.
Whoever submits the winning name will get two season tickets for the 2023 season, an official team jersey, and a chance to throw out the first pitch at a game.
Any fan who submits an entry will be entered into a random drawing to win two 2023 season tickets.
The winning name will have to be distinctive enough that the team can market it and sell merchandise, McGee said, but it should also have a connection to the city or region.
The new team will share Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium with the Frederick Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team in the MLB Draft League.
Both teams are owned by Attain Sports and Entertainment, a company based in McLean, Va., that also owns the Baltimore Orioles' Double-A affiliate Bowie Baysox.
The Keys had been an Orioles Single-A affiliate until 2020, when they lost their 31-year affiliation amidst a shuffling and reduction of teams by Major League Baseball and its clubs.
After starting with a series on the road against the Gastonia Honey Hunters, the new Frederick club is scheduled to make its home debut on May 2 against the Lexington Legends.
Attain CEO and Managing General Partner Greg Baroni said Monday that the new team's uniform colors will also be part of the branding process.
“We have a bias toward orange and black,” Baroni said, the traditional colors of both the Keys and the Orioles.
He hailed the new team's arrival, which was announced in November, as a key step in bringing affiliated minor league baseball back to Frederick.
Each Major League Baseball franchise has agreements with several minor league teams used to develop young talent.
Baroni said Attain is actively working with Major League Baseball to identify teams that might be looking to move their affiliation to Frederick, while the company, the city and the state are working to get money for improvements to Harry Grove Stadium that would be necessary to attract another affiliated team.
The city has made securing funds from a state program for improvements one of its priorities from members of the delegation to the General Assembly for the legislative session that begins Wednesday.
It's important that the city have high-quality baseball, and the Keys' history has shown that Frederick can support a team, Mayor Michael O'Connor said Monday.
When Attain finds a team that would have a major league affiliation with Frederick, the city can align the process of stadium improvements to fit their schedule, O'Connor said.
“This is the step we need to be at right now,” he said of adding the Atlantic League franchise.
Baroni said his first preference would be to move an affiliate of the Orioles, followed by the Washington Nationals, then other major league ball clubs.
Other teams in the Atlantic League are:
- Lancaster Barnstormers
- Long Island Ducks
- Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
- York Revolution
- Wild Health Genomes
- Charleston Dirty Birds
- Gastonia Honey Hunters
- High Point Rockers
- Lexington Legends
- Staten Island Ferry Hawks
Work is underway on a baseball stadium in Hagerstown, where an Atlantic League team would play starting in 2024.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(1) comment
Extortion by MLB. I played high level, offers pro. This math is built on the taxpayers backs. Our mayor needs to understand, this isn't gift money. Repurpose it, run high school, wood bat leagues and snag the summer concert money. The model isn't ok for the taxpayers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.