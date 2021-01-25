An editor with experience reporting in Virginia, South Carolina and Italy will be leading the news coverage at The Frederick News-Post.
Trevor Baratko took on the role of news editor in December after serving as an editor at the Loudoun Times-Mirror in Loudoun County, Virginia, for more than four years. Baratko replaces Allen Etzler, who left the News-Post to work with the city of Frederick.
The news editor’s responsibilities include overseeing daily news planning, coaching reporters and working closely with top editor Paul Milton to help guide the overall vision of the News-Post’s news operations.
“I came to Frederick for new challenges, new adventures and for the opportunity to work with a team of skilled journalists looking to make a difference in the community,” Baratko, 34, said.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in media studies from the College of Charleston in South Carolina. In addition to the Times-Mirror, he has written for The Florentine Newspaper in Italy, the Free Times in South Carolina and Middleburg Life in Virginia.
Readers should not expect drastic changes to the News-Post — Baratko’s goal is simply to help the paper improve week after week and deliver as much local news to readers as possible. He believes newspapers play an imperative role in American society.
“A citizenry that knows what its governments, its school systems, its nonprofits are up to can make the best possible decisions for their lives. We’re here to provide fair and sound information to the citizens of Frederick and even beyond,” he said.
An Ohio native, Baratko explored the city a little before taking the position, and now he’s an official Fredericktonian. For the new editor, Frederick is quickly starting to feel like home.
“I love strolling downtown, popping into one of the scores of great bars and eateries — safely, amid the pandemic, of course — and am eager to venture farther into the various corners of the county as the weeks go by and weather turns,” he said.
News-Post Publisher Geordie Wilson commented, “We’re lucky to have Trevor join the team.”
“He’s careful and fair, and he understands how to shape stories that reflect the community,” Wilson said.
Baratko can be reached by email at tbaratko@newspost.com.
