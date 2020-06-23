A former carwash on the eastern side of Emmitsburg will look a lot different this fall.
That's because a Dunkin' coffee shop and restaurant is scheduled to open, adding to one of roughly a dozen locations already scattered across the county.
Emmitsburg officials and others met for a groundbreaking Tuesday morning at the site at 103 Silo Hill Parkway, near the Jubilee Foods supermarket and the recently-completed bridge project on Md. 140 over Flat Run Creek.
Neil Patel, a local Dunkin' franchisee, said the new location will bring about 15 hourly employees and two management positions. The site will be about 1,840 square feet, offer free WiFi, and be a "next generation restaurant," which means it will offer premium cold beverages through a tap system, self-serve kiosks and save 25 percent in energy use versus traditional Dunkin' stores.
Patel thanked the Emmitsburg community for its support, and said he targets an opening for either September or October of this year.
County Council Vice President Michael Blue told those gathered it was encouraging to see a business move forward with opening in Emmitsburg, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Town Manager Cathy Willets agreed.
"It's very positive, it brings hope to the community that we will continue to grow, and a pandemic will not beat a little town like us," Willets said.
The project, being on the eastern part of town, is part of a commercial business corridor that could be the site of various other businesses in future years, given the right circumstances.
A Rutter's gas station and convenience store is also planned at the southeast corner of U.S. 15 and Md. 140, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
Both Mayor Don Briggs and Commissioner Tim O'Donnell said the new Dunkin' location should be frequented by commuters along Md. 140 and the expanding student population at Mount St. Mary's University, along with town residents.
O'Donnell said the new Dunkin' is a good sign of the economic health of the Emmitsburg community, especially given its location near other area businesses.
"On a very practical side, it's good employment," O'Donnell said of new jobs Dunkin' will create. "And virtually everyone enjoys their coffee, so it's a good fit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.