Interchange project
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Monday to mark the completion of an interchange project at Interstate 270 and Md. 85. The project, which began in 2017, is shown here under construction in 2019.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick County officials are hailing the completion of a long-running interchange project on Interstate 270 and Md. 85.

State Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. and State Highway Administration Administrator Tim Smith are scheduled to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to mark the upgrading of the intersection.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

MrSniper
MrSniper

I thought it would never end. Cue the beginning of the construction of the Lexus lanes on 270…a 10 year project/headache.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Excess vehicle capacity alert!

Clearly it's time to convert more prime farmland into ugly box developments!

