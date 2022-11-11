Frederick County officials are hailing the completion of a long-running interchange project on Interstate 270 and Md. 85.
State Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. and State Highway Administration Administrator Tim Smith are scheduled to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to mark the upgrading of the intersection.
Work on the $93 million project to widen Md. 85 and replace two bridges on I-270 at the interchange began in the fall of 2017, part of a $1.97 billion investment in roads and bridges by Gov. Larry Hogan, according to a news release by the State Highway Administration.
State Del. Ken Kerr (D) said the completion of the project will be good for commerce in the area, making it easier for people to access shopping centers and industrial sites in the area.
The completion of construction will also be good for people who live in the area, he said.
“They've really suffered through an extended time of inconvenience,” he said.
The work is a major improvement to a key business and economic corridor in the county, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said Friday.
The construction has been disruptive, but it was a temporary inconvenience for a long-term benefit, Gardner said.
While the project is just outside the city of Frederick, Md. 85 is an important commercial corridor and entrance to the city, Frederick Alderman Kelly Russell (D) said.
Hopefully, the project will make the area safer and improve traffic flow, she said.
Russell, the city's representative on the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments' Transportation Planning Board, said the project is part of a series of improvements in recent decades that have connected various roads in and out of Frederick.
It has transformed the city's major roads from disconnected highways to a hub where various routes converge, she said.
The interchange project replaced two structurally deficient bridges built in 1950 that carry more than 115,000 vehicles per day on I-270 over Md. 85, building one three-span structure instead.
It also widened Md. 85, adding a lane in each direction, from Spectrum Drive to just north of Crestwood Boulevard, and added a new median, ramps and sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The interchange project is essentially the first phase of a project that is one of Frederick County’s top transportation priorities.
The second phase of the project would widen Md. 85 to a four-lane divided road between Guilford Drive and Spectrum Drive, along with pedestrian improvements.
The third phase would widen Md. 85 into a six-lane divided road from Crestwood Boulevard to English Muffin Way, with a new bridge over Ballenger Creek.
(2) comments
I thought it would never end. Cue the beginning of the construction of the Lexus lanes on 270…a 10 year project/headache.
Excess vehicle capacity alert!
Clearly it's time to convert more prime farmland into ugly box developments!
