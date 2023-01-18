Pine Avenue
The new owners of a former county public works site on Pine Avenue in Frederick would like the city to lift the Institutional zoning on the property.

A Frederick automotive company is seeking to expand onto the site of a former Frederick County property on the city's east side, and is asking the city to remove a zoning classification.

Krietz Properties LLC in December purchased the property at 430 Pine Ave. in Frederick, a former county public works facility, to use as an automobile repair and detailing facility.

