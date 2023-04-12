Hargett Farm
Buy Now

The monument and masonry staff of the National Park Service's Historic Preservation Training Center would begin moving to the old Hargett Farm farmstead (shown) in Westside Regional Park once the city of Frederick approves amendments to an agreement with the Park Service, the center's deputy superintendent, Brandon Gordon, told the city's aldermen Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The National Park Service is expected to move five office trailers into Frederick's Westside Regional Park this summer to provide space for additional staff members, as part of an ongoing process toward building a permanent facility in the park.

The Park Service's Historic Preservation Training Center is at capacity in its current home at the Jenkins Cannery Warehouse building on Commerce Street downtown, the center's deputy superintendent, Brandon Gordon, told the city's aldermen at a workshop Wednesday afternoon.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription