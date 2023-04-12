The National Park Service is expected to move five office trailers into Frederick's Westside Regional Park this summer to provide space for additional staff members, as part of an ongoing process toward building a permanent facility in the park.
The Park Service's Historic Preservation Training Center is at capacity in its current home at the Jenkins Cannery Warehouse building on Commerce Street downtown, the center's deputy superintendent, Brandon Gordon, told the city's aldermen at a workshop Wednesday afternoon.
The center's monument and masonry staff would begin moving to the old Hargett Farm farmstead in Westside Regional Park once the city approves amendments to an agreement with the Park Service, Gordon said.
The Park Service already leases property at the farmstead.
The temporary office space would be five trailers currently being used at Antietam National Battlefield in Washington County, and would be minimally visible from nearby Butterfly Lane once they're installed in the park, Gordon said.
They're scheduled to be removed from Antietam by July, and the Park Service hopes to have them occupied in Frederick by September, he said.
Because of their temporary nature and the limited disturbance their installation would cause, the offices would only require a building permit from the city, Director of Strategic Planning and Executive Projects Marc DeOcampo told the aldermen Wednesday.
Ultimately, the city and the Park Service have worked for several years to move the training center and its approximately 70 employees to a site at the city’s Westside Regional Park near the city's Golden Mile and Hillcrest neighborhoods.
Congress authorized the Park Service to buy land at the park in the fiscal 2024 federal budget, Gordon said.
The Historic Preservation Training Center uses historic preservation projects to teach the philosophy of preservation, as well as building crafts, technology and project management skills.
The center has been at the Commerce Street site since 2002, but its staff has expanded by about 25% in the past two years, DeOcampo said.
Gordon said the Park Service hopes to move into a permanent facility by 2028.
