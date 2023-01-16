Members of Frederick's planning staff are scheduled to brief members of the public on preliminary plans for a massive residential and commercial development on the city's east side at a meeting on Tuesday night.
The project proposed by developer Greenberg Gibbons would inclue a mixed-use development with up to 1,260 residential units and up to 130,000 square feet of retail space, plus various open space areas, on nearly 65 acres at the former Frederick Brick Works site bordered by East Street, South Street, and Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Frederick's City Hall.
Aside from its size and scope, the Brickworks project will be at the southern end of the city's efforts to redesign and revitalize the East Street corridor.
The master plan comes as the city is considering adopting a form-based code for the area, a planning model that prioritizes how buildings relate to the public realm first, followed by what activities will take place inside them. It also emphasizes moving buildings closer to the street, creating inviting areas for pedestrians, moving parking behind buildings rather than in large surface parking lots in front and connecting neighborhoods.
The project is a bit of a “hybrid,” coming before the form-based code is in place, and it will be important for the developer to anticipate what the new requirements will involve, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said Monday.
The city wants the project to reflect good design principles to create a welcoming entrance into the city, he said.
The fact that the master plan is coming ahead of the form-based code is a little concerning for Bob Robey, vice president of the community group East Frederick Rising, which advocates for revitalization on the east side of the city.
“This is a critical project on the East Street corridor. It is the gateway to the East Street corridor,” Robey said.
But he said that Greenberg Gibbons has done a good job on projects in other communities, and he spoke twice last week with officials from the company about setting up a meeting to discuss it.
The company has been responsive to community interest in the project, he said.
Greenberg Gibbons is a commercial developer of retail and mixed-use properties, based in Owings Mills.
The firm's website lists $1.6 billion in assets in 23 locations across the mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States.
The site lists projects in South Carolina, Florida, and Delaware, as well as Maryland communities such as Annapolis, Reisterstown, Westminster, Towson, and Frederick's Golden Mile Shopping Center.
In a statement issued through a company spokeswoman Monday, President Eric Walter hailed the beginning of the new project.
“Greenberg Gibbons is excited to have submitted a Master Plan for the Frederick Brickworks property. While we can't comment on details while the City of Frederick goes through its initial review process, we look forward to the opportunity to work collaboratively with the city, business leaders, and community members to create a first-class destination that everyone can be proud of,” the statement said.
Robey said East Frederick Rising will want to see the continuation of the downtown street grid pattern in the project to help with pedestrian traffic to downtown, the nearby Costco, and other areas.
The development should also be approached through the lens of climate change, with permeable surfaces, rooftop solar panels, and other features, he said.
Any project within walking distance to downtown needs to be complementary to downtown, and include walkable and bikeable features, O'Connor said.
The project's site contains a link to east Frederick's industrial past.
Frederick Brick Works was founded in 1891 and manufactured handmade bricks, called Frederick Reds, out of its original building at East and South streets. The old Frederick High School, the former Joseph Henry Apple Library at Hood College, and many houses built in the late 1930s were constructed with Frederick Reds.
Now on Monocacy Boulevard, the company offers a wider variety of bricks, as well as other supplies, including pavers, stamped concrete and artificial stone.
Since the company moved to its current spot in 2007, the old site was eyed for potential new development. At one time, it was even floated for the future downtown hotel project slated now for East Patrick Street along Carroll Creek.
How the project turns out could affect how the redevelopment of the rest of the corridor evolves, Robey said.
“This is the beginning. And it's a very important beginning,” he said. “It's going to set the tone.”
Good area for a sizable project. Easy access to downtown, major traffic arteries, and the retail areas south of 70.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
All piling out of their houses onto East Street. Sheer genius.
Get your group together and go to the meeting. Only the citizens can stop it, or at least mitigate it. Ask Mr. McKay how to do it. You’re the Committee Chairman.
