Brick Works Site
The site of the former Frederick Brick Works on South Street and East Street is empty except for a large stockpile of mulch. A developer has proposed a large development for the site. The Frederick County Public Schools central office is in the background at left.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Members of Frederick's planning staff are scheduled to brief members of the public on preliminary plans for a massive residential and commercial development on the city's east side at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The project proposed by developer Greenberg Gibbons would inclue a mixed-use development with up to 1,260 residential units and up to 130,000 square feet of retail space, plus various open space areas, on nearly 65 acres at the former Frederick Brick Works site bordered by East Street, South Street, and Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

public-redux
public-redux

Good area for a sizable project. Easy access to downtown, major traffic arteries, and the retail areas south of 70.

Plumbum
Plumbum

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

Guy T. Ashton

All piling out of their houses onto East Street. Sheer genius.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Get your group together and go to the meeting. Only the citizens can stop it, or at least mitigate it. Ask Mr. McKay how to do it. You’re the Committee Chairman.

