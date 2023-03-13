A vote by Frederick's Planning Commission has cleared the way for the construction of a 1 million-square-foot warehouse and office building.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve a final site plan for a lot in the Frederick Commerce Center development on the northeast side of the city, which will house a 1,016,871-square-foot office and logistics/warehouse building in the Frederick Commerce Center.
The building will be on the north side of Gas House Pike, next to Riverside Corporate Park.
The parcel is part of the Renn properties that were annexed into the city in October 2017.
A preliminary plat for the Frederick Commerce Center was approved in July 2021. It divides the original 327 acres that were annexed into three parcels.
One 125-acre lot will hold the new building. Two other lots will be 133 and 55 acres.
A previous site plan for a 638,985-square-foot building had been approved for the first lot in 2021, but did not move forward.
That project had been designed for a specific user, but the deal fell through, said Joe Whitebread, representing the developer, the real estate development company Trammell Crow.
Since the other two lots and part of the first lot lie within the city's Airport Overlay district, designed to protect the airspace for Frederick Municipal Airport, the city's aldermen approved a perpetual aviation easement for the property in 2021.
The agreement allows the city perpetual access to parts of the property needed for the removal of obstructions that existed at the time or may be identified by the Federal Aviation Administration in the future.
The developer will have to obtain confirmation from the FAA and the Maryland Aviation Administration that the building will not conflict with the airport's operations.
Development of the overall project will include the construction of an arterial road off Gas House Pike, with three access points from that road into Lot 1.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved a modification from the required minimum of 1,017 parking spaces, in favor of a plan that would provide 600 spaces for regular vehicles and 390 parking spaces for tractor-trailers.
The applicant also requested that the planned 176 loading spaces being provided, far more than the 13 that are required, be counted toward the parking requirements.
The staff report recommended approval of the parking modifications, noting that the “unique nature of the operations support the reduction in standard vehicle spaces provided.”
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.