Black Hog BBQ
Buy Now

The owner of Black Hog BBQ in downtown Frederick has applied to expand the kitchen area and add rooftop seating.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick's Planning Commission will consider a variety of cases on Monday evening, including a possible expansion for a downtown restaurant and approval for two sections of an age-restricted community near U.S. 15.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall, and can be seen on the city's Channel 99 cable channel and on the city's website.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription