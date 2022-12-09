Frederick's Planning Commission will consider a variety of cases on Monday evening, including a possible expansion for a downtown restaurant and approval for two sections of an age-restricted community near U.S. 15.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall, and can be seen on the city's Channel 99 cable channel and on the city's website.
The commission will consider a request from the owner of Black Hog Barbecue to build a 1,985-square-foot addition onto the rear of the South Market Street restaurant to relocate and enlarge the building's kitchen.
The project would involve three lots, at 118, 120, and 122 S. Market St., and would combine two of the lots before a building permit is approved, according to a report prepared by the city's planning staff.
The addition would relocate the kitchen, add about 300 square feet for a smoker, and create rooftop seating for as many as 49 patrons.
The agenda also includes the preliminary plat and final site plan for sections 3 and 5 of the Bloomfields Age Restricted Development, which would include 310 single-family units and 21 single-family cottages on 152 acres in Frederick.
The two sections are on the north and west sides of Willowbrook Road and Bloomfield Road, respectively.
The community is bordered by U.S. 15 to the east, Willowbrook Road to the west, Willow Road to the south, and Sundays Lane to the north.
The properties were annexed into the city in two stages — one in 2009 and another in 2012.
Since the site is subject to a previously approved master plan, the city's planning staff has reviewed the current application for consistency with that plan, according to the staff report.
The project will include 45 acres of dedicated parkland and open space, including 15 acres that can be transferred to the county for a school site, 15 acres for a linear park, and 15 acres for other parkland.
The commission will also consider a request for a revision to the master plan for the Barrick Planned Neighborhood Development along Rocky Springs Road to reduce the number of units from 301 to 274.
The project is west of Rocky Springs Road, east of Kemp Lane, south of Millie's Delight, and north of Fort Detrick's Area B.
The master plan for the property, which is zoned for low-density residential development, was originally approved in 2004.
