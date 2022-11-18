A proposed apartment complex in downtown Frederick and a possible car wash along the Golden Mile are among the topics that the Frederick Planning Commission will discuss at a workshop Monday.
The workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at City Hall at 101 N. Court St. in Frederick.
Because it’s a workshop, projects will be discussed but no decisions made or votes taken.
One project scheduled to be discussed is Cannon Hill Apartments, 34 residential units to be built in a multi-story building at 34-37 E. South St., between South Market Street and South Carroll Street.
The site was previously the location of the Thomas & Co. Fertilizer Works, and later the Farmers’ Cooperative Association Inc.
The proposed four-and-a-half-story building would have a footprint of 9,867 square feet and a total gross floor area of 48,525 square feet, according to a report prepared by the city’s Planning Department for Monday’s workshop.
The project would add 25 new parking spaces to 38 existing spaces on the site.
Also in the downtown area, another project would resubdivide three parcels at 413, 415, and 417 W. Patrick St. to create three new lots to allow the construction of a 7,200-square-foot, three-story building with four units and garage parking on the ground level.
The three lots are home to a private residence, an accounting office, and a barbershop, respectively, which will all remain, according to the staff report.
Two existing concrete block walls on the property will provide part of the foundation for the new building.
On Frederick’s Golden Mile, a proposed project would turn a former Pizza Hut restaurant into a 3,250-square-foot car wash facility.
A certificate to demolish the old Pizza Hut at 1220 W. Patrick St. was issued on Aug. 22, according to the staff report.
The facility would include 12 vacuum stations for drivers to clean the inside of their cars.
The property would be accessible from West Patrick Street, as well as an easement on the west side of the property that provides access to McCain Drive.
The workshop is also scheduled to include a discussion of a proposal to build a 3,600-square-foot addition to an existing pharmaceutical manufacturing building on Research Court in Frederick.
The 27.47-acre lot can be accessed off Solarex Court, Research Court, and Medimmune Court, according to the staff report.
