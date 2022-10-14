The Frederick Planning Commission will receive an update at its workshop Monday on plans to redesign the city’s East Street corridor.
The plans for East Street include drafting a form-based code to guide development in the area, as well as efforts to get public feedback on plans for the neighborhood’s evolution.
Monday’s workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Hall. It will summarize information collected at a design charrette held in August with members of the public and provide an update on the project’s process.
A form-based code guides the creation of buildings and development by prioritizing how they relate to the public realm first, followed by what types of activities will take place inside them.
The change would emphasize elements such as moving buildings closer to the street, creating inviting areas for pedestrians and providing connections between neighborhoods in a zoning process that focuses on creating a particular type of place or environment rather than how a property is used.
The mayor and aldermen were briefed in June on the use of a form-based code. The August charrette included a residents’ planning session to gather ideas for the project.
The area of the study stretches from East Street’s intersection with Monocacy Boulevard on the south side of the city to the intersection with North Market Street near Gov. Thomas Johnson High School to the north.
One main focus of the redesign project will be making the corridor safer and comfortable for bikers and pedestrians by adding or widening sidewalks, putting in more crosswalks and adding shared use paths.
The plan will also provide opportunities for walkers and hikers who are looking to do more than just get around their individual neighborhoods.
Included in the long-term vision for the redesign of East Street will also be a pedestrian and bicycle trail stretching from near the MARC station near downtown, over the interchange of U.S. 15 and Md. 26, to just past the Clemson Corner shopping center.
That trail will link up with an asphalt trail running 1.79 miles along the right of way for the Walkersville Southern Railroad to the Fountain Rock Nature Center near Walkersville, and ultimately out to Heritage Farm Park in Walkersville.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.