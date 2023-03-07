BG Carmack Jays
Buy Now

The former Carmack Jay’s property at the corner of North Market and West Fourth streets has sat empty since 1998. A Frederick architectural firm has created a possible design to develop the property with a mix of residential and retail space.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The owner of a prominent downtown Frederick property — the former site of a supermarket — is planning to redevelop it, according to an architect who worked on a concept plan.

A new proposal for the former Carmack Jay’s site in the 300 block of North Market Street has drawn significant reaction since the Frederick architectural firm behind it posted it on its Facebook page recently.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription