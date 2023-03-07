The owner of a prominent downtown Frederick property — the former site of a supermarket — is planning to redevelop it, according to an architect who worked on a concept plan.
A new proposal for the former Carmack Jay’s site in the 300 block of North Market Street has drawn significant reaction since the Frederick architectural firm behind it posted it on its Facebook page recently.
“It’s kind of exploded,” said Bruce Zavos, president of Zavos Architecture & Design.
The proposed design would add eight townhouse units along Fourth Street, as well as a podium-style apartment building with 114 units and more than 3,000 square feet of retail.
Plans for the site also include more than 170 spaces of on-grade and underground parking.
Douglas Development, the Washington, D.C., firm that owns the site, did not return several calls for comment for this story last month and this week.
With a prominent spot and large parking lot on North Market Street, the property was home to several grocery stores from the 1950s to the late 1990s, including the Carmack Jay’s store.
According to the city, the building on the site was constructed in 1959 and renovated in 2002, when Douglas Development bought it along with the surrounding land. Douglas Development paid the city $400,000 for the property, according to online property records.
Carmack Jay’s supermarket operated in the building from 1973 to the early 1990s. In 1995, the city bought the property and sold it in 1996 to Denrich Associates.
Tesoro Food Mart, a grocery store, operated there until 1998.
The Zavos design has no current approvals or entitlements and “will require significant further dialogue and consideration from the City Planning, Parking, and Economic Development Departments as well as public input before approval, financing, and development,” Economic Development Director Richard Griffin wrote in an email.
The Zavos plan lists anticipated completion of the project in 2026.
It’s up to Douglas to decide a timeline for the project, but Zavos said he’s hopeful that something could happen in the near future, if not necessarily imminently.
“We have it as an active project,” he said.
The city has talked with Douglas Development over the years about either moving a new tenant into the current building or developing a mixed-use project with ground-floor retail and residential units above, according to Griffin.
“Renovation and adaptive reuse of the existing building is looking less likely as time has passed,” he wrote.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership has long identified the Carmack Jay’s site and the 300 block in general as a “shift point” in the downtown area, said Kara Norman, the Partnership’s executive director.
While she said the Partnership supports redevelopment of the site with a mix of residential and retail, Norman said she hasn’t had a chance to look at the Zavos design in detail.
Norman said that while adding residential units to the neighborhood is exciting, her group thinks it’s important to have retail space along the Market Street facade.
“I would say an active first floor is really important to Market Street,” Norman said.
Matt Edens, a West Third Street resident who lives nearby, wrote in an email that he’s sure any proposal would draw a lot of debate about its scale and size.
Edens is a coordinator for the city’s Neighborhood Advisory Council 11, but said his comments only represent his own views.
Edens wrote that he’s long been an advocate for redevelopment on the site that fits into the urban fabric of downtown, with buildings fronting on the sidewalk and parking in a structure or at the rear of the development.
“I personally think rental units are appropriate, too,” he wrote. “If you look at the census data, downtown’s percentage of owner-occupied units is going up, as is the median age of downtown residents. A vibrant downtown needs young people, who are predominantly renters.”
