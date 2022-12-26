More than 16,500 children in Frederick County live in households that cannot afford basic essentials, but make too much to access federal assistance, according to a United Way of Frederick County report.
The report, based on 2019 data and released last week to The Frederick News-Post, reveals striking disparities among the county’s most vulnerable children.
Nearly two-thirds of local Black children live in financially insecure households, compared to 45% of Hispanic children and 28% of white children.
And of the 1,819 children in Frederick County who have one or more disabilities, 33% live below the federal poverty line and more than half live in households that cannot afford basic essentials.
The report says children who live with two working adults aren’t immune to being considered ALICE — an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
Sixteen percent of children who live in this kind of household in Frederick County are ALICE. For children living with two adults, one of whom is working, the percentage increases to 60.
Ann Ryan, director of family services for the Housing Authority of the City of Frederick, called the report an “eye opener.”
While she wasn’t surprised by many of its findings, she said it was a good reminder of how many people in Frederick County make too much to get help.
For the community, “it’s an invitation to do better,” she said.
The report is the first of its kind from United Way that specifically focuses on children living in financially insecure households.
Although the United Way of New Jersey released national and statewide reports on vulnerable children in the spring, the local chapter only recently shared Frederick County data with nonprofit leaders and the News-Post.
The report’s findings underscore the consequences of using federal poverty guidelines to determine eligibility for public assistance programs, said Ken Oldham, CEO of the United Way of Frederick County.
“When using the federally defined poverty line, there is a severe undercount of children who live below a basic cost of living and are unable to afford basic necessities,” he said.
To access food stamps or a free school lunch for their children, families must have a yearly household income equal to or lower than 130% of the federal poverty level.
Since the federal poverty level is $27,750 for a family of four, a household of two adults and two children must make no more than about $36,000 annually to rely on those programs.
But the cost of living in Frederick County is higher than in other places around the country. In 2018, the average Household Survival Budget for a family of four was $109,176, according to the local United Way chapter.
According to the most recent report, 3,042 children in Frederick County live in poverty, but 19,025 more cannot afford the basic cost of living.
The report revealed additional disparities among children who live in rentals, compared to owned homes.
Among the 13,389 children in homes that are rented, 72% are considered ALICE. For children in homes that are owned, 27% are ALICE.
When Oldham saw the local report, he was surprised that there weren’t more children living in rented homes. The low stock of affordable rental units in Frederick County likely explains this trend, he noted.
“Families are put under a lot of pressure to be able to afford larger square footage homes that they may or may not be able to afford,” he said.
There likely isn’t one simple fix to decreasing the number of children in Frederick County living in financially struggling homes, Oldham said.
Coming up with a more regionally specific federal poverty line — considering an area’s cost of living — would be a step in the right direction, he said.
In the meantime, Oldham said, it’s important to properly fund local nonprofits, which are charged with supporting ALICE households that can’t access federal assistance.
Aje Hill, founder and executive director of the local mentorship program I Believe in Me, expressed hope that data in the report would convince funders to contribute to his organization and others that support struggling families.
At all levels, more resources are needed, he said.
“We need to start creating solutions now,” Hill said.
The average cost of an apartment in Frederick County is about $1750 per month. Add about $100 for utilities, maybe more. That comes to maybe about $22,000 per year just for housing. For many people that doesn't leave much for food, transportation, and other necessities just to exist.
This was me when I was growing up. Early on, we qualified for free lunch at school. Then, it was reduced cost lunch. I remember more than once being so behind on my account that (to my great embarrassment) I paid with a bags of pennies. Then, the subsidy ended. Sometimes there was money for lunch, more often there wasn’t. Eventually, I just stopped asking. At least in my case, there was always food at home. I think about this every time someone mentions “means testing” free school lunches.
