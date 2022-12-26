Christmas party
Aje Hill, founder and executive director of the local mentorship program I Believe in Me, hands out gift bags at the group's Christmas party on Friday. Kyle Twyman, left, a mentee in the program, receives a gift. Kelly Moran, center, a mentor in the program, helped distribute gifts.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

More than 16,500 children in Frederick County live in households that cannot afford basic essentials, but make too much to access federal assistance, according to a United Way of Frederick County report.

The report, based on 2019 data and released last week to The Frederick News-Post, reveals striking disparities among the county’s most vulnerable children.

wran

The average cost of an apartment in Frederick County is about $1750 per month. Add about $100 for utilities, maybe more. That comes to maybe about $22,000 per year just for housing. For many people that doesn't leave much for food, transportation, and other necessities just to exist.

This was me when I was growing up. Early on, we qualified for free lunch at school. Then, it was reduced cost lunch. I remember more than once being so behind on my account that (to my great embarrassment) I paid with a bags of pennies. Then, the subsidy ended. Sometimes there was money for lunch, more often there wasn’t. Eventually, I just stopped asking. At least in my case, there was always food at home. I think about this every time someone mentions “means testing” free school lunches.

