As Frederick’s East Street region changes and develops over the coming decades, the neighborhood likely will look more like the city’s downtown, according to a report from an interactive planning process this summer.
The “East Frederick Vision Plan” was developed from planning meetings and exercises in August. It is the initial draft of the vision for the area along the east side of the city.
Planning efforts have produced “a consistent drumbeat for a flourishing, walkable East Frederick to complement the Downtown,” the report said.
The report recognizes East Street’s emergence as a major economic and transportation corridor in recent decades.
“Formerly the ‘back’ side of Frederick, the connection and the recent reconfiguration of East Street made East Street a major downtown thoroughfare and East Frederick a central part of the City,” the report said.
The evolution of the area would be guided by a form-based code, a planning model that guides the creation of buildings and development by prioritizing how they relate to the public realm first, followed by what activities will take place inside them.
The change would emphasize moving buildings closer to the street, creating inviting areas for pedestrians, moving parking behind buildings rather than in large surface parking lots in front, and connecting neighborhoods.
Part of the project hinges on tying together the East Street area and the downtown area to the west.
Integrated street blocks let neighborhoods flow into and nurture each other, Geoff Ferrell, an urbanist with Geoffrey Ferrell Associates in Washington, D.C., told the mayor and aldermen last month.
“The Sense of Place in Downtown Frederick is palpable,” the report said.
The street and block model in East Frederick would be modeled after the one downtown, with wide sidewalks and space for street trees, narrow street lanes, and on-street parking.
That’s an important part of creating walkable neighborhoods that participants in the charrette process said they wanted.
“The current environment of East Street, and much of East Frederick, is hostile to pedestrians and bicyclists,” the report said.
Among the challenges of the East Street neighborhood are disconnection from downtown and Carroll Creek, and the presence of high-voltage overhead power lines that create a 150-foot swath through the neighborhood where no new structures would be allowed.
Power lines make it tough to create walkable streets and mixed-use blocks in some areas, the charrette report said.
The area on East Fifth Street from the substation east and the new stretch of County Lane would not have buildings, structures, or trees, according to the report.
An Aug. 13 workshop allowed residents to create designs, with street character and connections, public open spaces, and urban design strategies that could be developed from the current East Street layout.
Outside the meeting room, pictures on the wall, with different structures or development, asked people to note scenes they liked and didn’t like.
The well-received pictures contained identifiable places, with plants and natural materials built on a human scale, rather than large, impersonal structures.
Common themes included walkability and safe sidewalks, interconnections, street trees and open space, incorporating the arts, creating affordable and workforce housing, and retaining neighborhood businesses and employees.
After the August workshop, the consulting team tried to turn ideas into a vision.
The vision would create two types of open spaces in the East Street corridor: civic greens and squares within the street and block system, and natural open spaces to help with stormwater management.
The report warned that there would not be a quick evolution.
“While the speed and location at which development happens can be influenced by incentives like infrastructure, ultimately there are myriad factors within the private sector that have great and unpredictable influence,” the report said.
But planners and officials hope the form-based code process will help create a new East Street environment.
A form-based code would likely include four basic types of development:
- General Flex would permit retail, office, restaurant, or residential uses on the ground floor, and office or residential on upper floors.
- Storefront would permit retail, maker space, or restaurant on the ground floor, and office or residential on upper floors.
- Urban Neighborhood would permit residential, small office, or home office use.
- Tech Work would allow workshop/maker space, light industrial, limited residential and commercial.
One area that could change significantly through redevelopment is the post office complex at East and East Patrick streets, the report said.
Today, the complex is “completely walled off and unrelated to the life of the city,” which is bad for pedestrians and nearby businesses, the report said.
Adding elements street trees, wider sidewalks, mixed-use construction, and dedicated bike lanes could make the area more inviting for private development on the post office site, it said.
The East Street neighborhood’s mix of residential, commercial, and industrial uses means the plan must include routes that are not disruptive for trucks serving local industrial areas.
The vision plan would create truck routes from Seventh Street to East Church Street, from Fifth Street to County Lane to East Church, and from Highland Street to East Church at County Lane.
(1) comment
If folks work really hard on this for months and maybe years, it might make it to a county council vote -- where it will be unceremoniously shot down.
Oh well, better luck next time.
