East Street Charrette Outline
A charrette report submitted to the city for the East Street redesign lays out possible plans for the area’s redevelopment. The post office property would likely be redeveloped as part of the project.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

As Frederick’s East Street region changes and develops over the coming decades, the neighborhood likely will look more like the city’s downtown, according to a report from an interactive planning process this summer.

The “East Frederick Vision Plan” was developed from planning meetings and exercises in August. It is the initial draft of the vision for the area along the east side of the city.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

If folks work really hard on this for months and maybe years, it might make it to a county council vote -- where it will be unceremoniously shot down.

Oh well, better luck next time.

