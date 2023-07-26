Fredy Argueta has been involved in a number of restaurants around Maryland, and this spring he brought his latest to Frederick, with the opening of Ricci Di Mare in the Worman’s Mill neighborhood. The restaurant, serving upscale Italian and seafood dishes, opened in May on Mill Pond Road. Dishes, including wood-fired steak and Neapolitan pizza, are made from scratch, with ingredients imported from Italy. Argueta has worked at or helped open restaurants in Baltimore and Annapolis and on the Eastern Shore, mostly working with his mentor, Gianatto DiBenedetto. But he’s also lived in Italy, where he worked with butchers and became certified in curing meats and making cheeses. He learned how to butcher and prepare meats including pork, beef and lamb, and how to prepare seafood. Seeing the satisfaction of his customers is the most rewarding part of his job, he said, when people tell him his dishes make them feel like they’re in Italy. “This is why I cook. I cook for my customers.”
— Ryan Marshall
(12) comments
Delicious food! Lovely restaurant.
"Argueta has worked at or helped open restaurants in Baltimore and Annapolis and on the Eastern Shore, mostly working with his mentor, Gianatto DiBenedetto."
I'm surprised any Italian restaurants remain in Little Italy after communists destroyed the landmark Little Italy Chris Columbus statue and pitched it into the Baltimore Harbor during the 2020 riots.
F Art, don’t you get tired of spewing hate and disinformation on every post?
The article is about a new restaurant, not your black shirt fantasies of Little Italy and Baltimore.
So is info (about the struggles of Italian restaurants in Baltimore, where Argueta worked) which wasn't spoon fed to you by FNP, considered "disinformation" in your book?
Since you were surprised that Little Italy still existed… your info was erroneous and biased, just like all your posts, Camicia Nera
It was actually a "yes or no" question, Fred., you master of reading comprehension, you.
F Art, the rambling obscured your question.
So, No, your biased and inaccurate contribution, not information, added nothing to the article.
I’d rather be spoon fed via the FNP than ingesting the manure you shovel into your gob via Fox
I surprised that you are surprised that Italian restaurants are still in Little Italy. Could you expand a bit on your surprise?
Good but $10 for a Jack and Coke is a bit steep.
Anyone who drinks Jack and Coke deserves to be ripped off.
I don't want anyone to know, but it's awesome!!
Agreed @TrekMan
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.