The dining room of Bellisario’s Pizza is a monument to Pittsburgh sports, a black and yellow haven in the midst of Ravens country.
The customers during a busy lunch rush don’t seem to mind the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins memorabilia on the walls. Owner Nikki Bellisario greets the regulars as she and the staff serve up pizza, calzones and subs.
Bellisario’s has been a staple at the north end of the Monocacy Village Shopping Center since the pizza shop opened in 2000.
East Street back then was “desolate,” Bellisario remembers. But now, she said, “every business on East Street is thriving.”
Of the 30 storefronts in the shopping center at the corner of North East and East 9th streets, 28 have tenants, said Michael Kelly Jr., vice president of Frederick Business Properties, which owns the property.
“That was not always the case,” he said, thinking back to darker times 10 or 15 years ago.
With the shopping center so full, Kelly said, he would be hard-pressed to redevelop the property whose construction his grandfather oversaw while running the company in the 1960s.
Still, he and his tenants are waiting to see what impact proposed zoning changes for the East Street area could have on the shopping center’s long-term future.
The city is proposing a change to a form-based code for the East Street corridor, which would seek to develop a new look for the neighborhood as it changes and evolves in the coming decades, creating a more dense, walkable urban environment.
The changes would emphasize ideas such as moving buildings closer to the street, creating inviting areas for pedestrians, and moving parking behind buildings rather than in large surface parking lots in front.
A report generated out of a series of community discussions last year envisions a narrow linear park with shade trees in front of the Monocacy Village property, fronting a mix of residential and commercial buildings, wide sidewalks, and on-street parking.
Kelly acknowledges that the shopping center — with its large asphalt parking lot sitting between East Street and the businesses — is “the opposite” of what a form-based code envisions.
No one would be forced to redevelop under the new code, Jason Beske, an urban designer with the firm Stantec, one of the city’s consultants on the project, told the mayor and aldermen at a recent workshop.
Robert Robey, the executive director of the community group East Frederick Rising, which advocates for revitalization on the east side of the city, also said in a recent interview that he doesn’t anticipate anything in the code having any impact on existing businesses.
The city and groups like his have to let businesses know that the new code wouldn’t have an impact on them unless they want it to, he said.
But Bellisario and her fellow tenants aren’t worried about the new rules themselves driving businesses out of the area.
A big part of the reason that the shopping center is so full is that the rents are reasonable, and a new building would likely mean a lot more rent, Bellisario said.
But Kelly said the promise of higher rents with a new building doesn’t outweigh the upfront costs of redeveloping.
Jack Purcell, manager of the Carefree Kitchens store in the shopping center, also thinks changes would cause rents to go up and could cause some people to leave.
Along with concerns about rent increases, Purcell has questions about several other elements of the possible changes.
A lot of businesses see value in having the large parking lot out front, he said.
If nothing else, the busy parking lot gives a sense of vitality.
People driving by see the cars “and they think, ‘Hey, something’s going on,’” he said.
Tawny Young said the parking lot was one reason she and her daughter Allie decided to locate their LiveYoung Candle Company in the center.
Many customers have commented that they like having convenient parking, she said.
Likewise, Adrienne Rupinta of AR Workshop said the parking is an asset for her customers.
The studio helps customers create home amenities out of raw materials. Rupinta said having parking right outside lets people carry their projects right to their cars when they’re finished.
It might be nice to have a little more of a downtown feel in the area, with more restaurants and spaces for people to gather, Allie Young said.
“People want to walk. They want to get to a restaurant,” Tawny said.
Both Rupinta and Purcell mentioned several long-vacant properties along Market Street that they said the city should focus on before trying to change East Street.
“That’s where I feel like they should spend their time and money,” Rupinta said.
Bellisario thinks the plans are trying to make East Street into something it has never been.
Many businesses in the neighborhood don’t want it to be like Market Street, she said.
“All of a sudden now, East Street’s not ‘pretty’ enough,” she said. “But we know what we are. We’re light-industrial.”
As usual the city won’t care what residents and current inhabitants want. They only know to bring in more people that they don’t support. Lack of schools, lack of medical services. The wanton growth is why they feel they need to widen roads, change zoning and spend tax money on everything but what we need. The greed and delusion of grandeur in the city is disgusting [crying][crying][scared]
