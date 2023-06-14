South Market Street Parking Lot
The former site of facades on South Market Street is shown on Wednesday. The facades were demolished in 2017. The site will become a parking lot for Transportation Management Services.

A prominent downtown Frederick property that has long been vacant will be a parking lot for a business's new office, beginning this summer.

The lots at 56-70 S. Market St., the former site of a series of building facades screening vacant lots, will be parking for the new offices of Transportation Management Services, as the company moves from its current downtown location.

