Mansion Planning Commission
The Frederick Planning Commission approved a site plan Monday night that will turn the historic Prospect Hall mansion off Butterfly Lane into a facility for receptions and other events.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Plans to turn a historic Frederick property into a facility for weddings and events can move forward, following a vote Monday night by the city’s Planning Commission.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the final site plan to renovate the mansion at Prospect Hall, a historic home near Himes Avenue and Butterfly Lane on the western side of the city, as well as several modifications regarding parking and lighting on the property.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

