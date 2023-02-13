Plans to turn a historic Frederick property into a facility for weddings and events can move forward, following a vote Monday night by the city’s Planning Commission.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the final site plan to renovate the mansion at Prospect Hall, a historic home near Himes Avenue and Butterfly Lane on the western side of the city, as well as several modifications regarding parking and lighting on the property.
The mansion along Butterfly Lane in Frederick dates to the early 1800s and was the site of St. John’s Catholic Prep before the school moved to its current site in Buckeystown in 2013.
Having the site plan approved will allow the project to get a building permit, Michele Sigler, one of the owners of the property, said after Monday’s hearing.
She said the owners are still figuring out details of the renovations for the 17,000-square-foot house, which currently doesn’t have water or sewer service.
Estimated costs for the renovations were about $2.5 million before COVID-19, but are still being figured out, she said.
The property received $600,000 in tax credits from the Maryland Historical Trust in 2022, which will help pay for renovations to the building’s interior and exterior.
“You can’t leave a house like that empty and not want to save it,” Sigler said.
“I think this is an exciting project,” Commissioner Ronald Beattie said, especially for a building as visible as Prospect Hall.
The city approved a commercial use for the property in 2020 for purposes including farmers markets, with at least 72 parking spaces provided in a parking area next to Himes Avenue in the southeastern corner of the property.
But concerns that the parking would affect the property’s historic views led to a new application that removed the farmers markets and other events open to the general public, and reduced the number of required spaces to 41.
Beattie wondered where the staff for events would park, and worried that they and some guests would park along nearby Himes Avenue and create a dangerous situation.
Alderman Ben MacShane, the liaison to the Planning Commission, said a historic property like Prospect Hall should be maintained in its original form as much as possible.
But he worried that some guests of the venue would park in spaces for nearby apartments, which were built with a required number of parking spaces for residents.
One modification approved Monday night allowed for the minimum width of an access driveway to be 20 feet wide instead of 24 feet.
Another allowed the parking area to be set 23 feet from the property’s northern boundary and 19 feet from the northeast property line, rather than the required 30 feet.
