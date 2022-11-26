A day after Frosty Friday, Small Business Saturday was balmy and warm, as people filled the shops of downtown Frederick with holiday hustle and bustle.
While Black Friday is often associated with blockbuster specials at big box stores and major chains, Small Business Saturday is focused on smaller, locally-owned shops.
At Brick and Mortar Mercantile on East Patrick Street, the flow of customers had been steady all morning, said Manager Sam Bailey.
It was a big time of year for the store, she said.
Down the street at Dancing Bear Toys and Games, Christmas music played from speakers overhead, while eager children milled around, mentally tallying their Christmas wish lists.
They had customers waiting outside when the store opened at 10 a.m., and business had been steady all morning, said Sacha Hyatt, the store's manager.
Workers began preparing for this weekend during the summer, she said, and they'll be busy through Christmas.
“It does not slow down until after the holidays,” Hyatt said.
In downtown Frederick, 99% of retailers are independently owned, according to the website for the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
At Spin the Bottle Wine Company on West Patrick Street, owner Marc Monahan said he and his staff had been busy for the previous week.
“The busiest wine drinking holiday of the year is Thanksgiving,” Monahan said.
He expects they'll stay bustling through the first week of January, then things will slow down until Valentine's Day.
But while it always marks a busy time of year, consumers' tastes have changed as Thanksgiving menus have evolved, Monahan said.
Twenty years ago, everyone bought chardonnay or pinot noir to go with their turkey, he said.
But now, people serve a wider selection of food at Thanksgiving, with a corresponding wider choice of wines to go with different entrees.
There are still some common themes for wine shoppers, though.
“Rose is in, because rose pairs with everything,” Monahan said.
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday mark two of the biggest days of the year for the Frederick Basket Co. on East Street's Everedy Square, said owner Lois Pruitt.
People on Saturday were mostly shopping for individual items, but basket orders would pick up in the next week or two as businesses send out gifts to clients and people start buying and sending holiday presents, she said.
They started preparing for the holiday rush in September, pre-making baskets for online orders and making sure they had products on hand.
November and December make up about 30% of their annual sales, Pruitt said.
“Anything Maryland and Frederick” are their biggest sellers, especially anything with the Maryland flag on it, she said.
Pruitt said that while they were impacted by the supply chain issues that hampered many businesses in 2021 and 2022, the problem has mostly subsided, although not without some extra effort.
“We've been creative with finding our merchandise,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.