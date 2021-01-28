Canam Steel Corp has been playing a perpetual game of catch-up for the last few months.
Though the Point of Rocks-based company initially felt the economic slowdown in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been ramping up production of late as demand has soared.
The company primarily makes steel joists, which are used in a variety of construction projects. Some of those projects, in cities such as New York and Boston, were canceled or postponed last spring. But after a few months, the orders came rushing back in.
“I’ve never seen it this intense,” said Joe Shillingburg, Canam’s plant manager. “It’s really been amazing, the increase of mandatory production that’s out there right now.”
This was true for many industries that work with steel, including automobiles and appliances, said Adam Zakeski, regional general manager. Demand for these products went down at the beginning of the pandemic, as customer spending declined amid a sharp increase in unemployment nationally.
But as an essential workplace, the steel manufacturer remained open throughout the pandemic. Shillingburg said if it weren’t for all the masks and social distancing measures in place, he wouldn’t know that Canam was operating during an economic crisis.
The industry saw a turnaround once people were able to secure unemployment benefits and stimulus checks — or were able to get back to work.
“But then as we started to get into the summer, then steel mills had to quickly go back online and ramp up to make steel,” said Zakeski. “... It put a constraint on the supply chain for us.”
To help manage the increase in production, Canam added another line, bringing the plant’s total to three. They also renovated another line and hope to eventually have full shifts working on each line both day and night. Having additional lines helps with the need to spread employees out.
Ron Peppe, executive vice president, said many employees were working overtime to meet the demand. But Canam doesn’t view that as a permanent solution.
“That’s why we’re expanding the number of lines. At some of our facilities, we’re looking at additional shifts, trying to balance that out,” Peppe said. “Because you can’t go seven days a week forever, particularly in a physically demanding job.”
In order to operate more shifts and more lines, Canam will have to hire more employees. This is another problem the company and other manufacturers have discovered recently — they are struggling to fill open positions.
Rose Davis, Canam’s human resources manager, said the Point of Rocks plant has hired about 20 employees in the past month and is currently looking to add about 15 more.
The difficulty, she said, is finding the right candidates for the job. The steel plant is hard, physical work. Shillingburg often brings candidates through the plant during interviews so they can see the kind of work they’re doing. Even still, there are new hires who quit after a day or two of work.
“It used to be we wanted to bring in skilled welders,” Peppe said. “Now we say, we will bring you in, you start at a decent salary, and you can move up from there as you pick up skills.”
Hiring during 2020 was increasingly difficult, since the $600 per week unemployment benefits were often more appealing to people than working in a plant with others.
Shillingburg said he actually plans to over-hire, since attendance has been abnormal during the pandemic. If employees need to quarantine, they obviously can’t come into work. So he’s figured out how many total employees he needs to ensure there are the target number of employees on any given day.
In order to help attract more hires, Canam has increased the minimum starting wage, introduced paid sick leave and launched a learning management system where employees can learn new skills. In order to compete with other manufacturers, Peppe said, they have to stay ahead of the curve.
“When my kids were little, we could drive around, and I’d point to things and say, ‘We built that.’ There’s something special about that,” Peppe said. “We’re trying to make sure our employees feel that same sense of pride.”
(6) comments
Blue horseshoe loves Canam Steel...
"Hiring during 2020 was increasingly difficult, since the $600 per week unemployment benefits were often more appealing to people than working in a plant with others."
Just to be clear, the $600/week was above the normal unemployment compensation. So not only did the workers get regular unemployment, assuming a 40 hour work week, they received up to an additional $15/hour (roughly $2,400/ month) while they were not working. Now it is down to an additional amount of up to $300 (up to $7.50/hour for not working) above regular unemployment compensation.
Rather than propping up so many restaurants (and other non essential businesses) and their workers at low skilled low paying jobs, the governments (local, state, federal) should be more selective about who they support. How well was the business doing even before the pandemic? Maybe I've seen too many Gorden Ramsey shows about poorly run restaurants. I thin the governments should have been and should use more of the relief funds (my tax dollars) to retrain workers to fill high skilled, better paying, more essential, and arguably more useful jobs.
I couldn't agree more MD1756.
Not everyone needs to have a college degree in order to be successful in life. When we as a society stop looking down on manual/skilled labor, we will be much better off.
I couldn’t agree with you more. I have had people working fo me with High School with some college and some with Associate degrees that perform much better than those with BS or higher degrees. The reason is simple they exhibit common sense and an ability not to over analyze.
Hallelujah.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.