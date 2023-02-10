MARC Train Brunswick
A MARC commuter trains pulls into the Brunswick Rail Station at the end of the day in February 2022, returning commuters from the Washington area. A study from the Maryland Transit Administration is looking at possibilities for increasing service on MARC’s Brunswick Line.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Maryland's Department of Transportation continues to look at increasing MARC train service along the system's Brunswick Line that serves Frederick County, but the possibilities face administrative, environmental, and other logistical challenges, according to a new report.

The report from the Maryland Transit Administration, which oversees MARC service, looks at possibilities for expanding service along the Brunswick Line.

