Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
While some political candidates aren’t enthusiastic about walking around neighborhoods and chatting with voters, Carleah Summers said it’s one of her favorite parts about running for office.
“Most candidates hate to door knock. I love it,” she said.
As someone who interacts with different types of people every day, helping people in recovery from addiction, she said, engaging with people comes naturally.
She estimates that she knocks on 75 to 100 doors a day in an attempt to reach voters.
Summers is the Democratic nominee for a state Senate seat from District 4. She will face Republican William Folden in the Nov. 8 general election.
Summers, the founder and executive director of Andrea’s House, which provides transitional housing for women and children, said she doesn’t see the race as a matter of winning and losing.
“It’s about representing the recovery community, which really hasn’t had much of a voice,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic revealed how limited resources are for addicts and those dealing with mental health problems, she said.
With 16 years of sobriety herself, she said limits on access to health care, treatment, and mental health services led to a lot of overdoses and suicides among teenagers and adults.
“We’re coming out of a very dark period,” she said.
She would like to use a Senate seat to help Frederick County address issues such as opioid addiction, affordable housing, and child care.
Getting access to child care puts extra stress on parents, for people in recovery and for others, she said.
The county needs more housing, but the issue is also deciding where housing goes, she said.
While those decisions would be made by the County Council or officials in municipalities, she said, a senator can make their opinion known and work with governments and nonprofit groups.
“I personally don’t think that any level of government can address that issue alone,” she said.
She would specifically like to work on the issue of affordable housing.
No one should have to drive to another county for work to be able to afford a home in Frederick County, she said.
District 4 includes much of the county outside the city of Frederick, stretching from Summers’ home in Brunswick through communities such as Middletown, Myersville and Jefferson and around to New Market and Urbana on the eastern side of the county.
As she makes her way around the district, people are concerned about issues such as education, transportation, and the economy, she said.
They talk to her about their concerns about safety for students and teachers in school, as well as pay for teachers.
On the economy, people want to know that things will get back to some sort of normalcy, she said.
Summers said she supports plans to widen Interstate 270 with toll lanes, but has concerns about how to make sure that workers can get help with the tolls to avoid further financial hardship.
Her experience with the recovery community has shown her the need for more public transportation around the county.
With the current state of public transportation, people are left spending money on ride-for-hire services to get to treatment or take their kids to child care, she said.
Voters also want officials to get back to working together to get things accomplished, she said.
She points to her experience working with different types of people every day to help the recovery community as a way to help reach that goal.
People don’t have to agree with others to respect their point of view and find common ground, she said.
To learn about county, state and federal candidates in the general election, go to the News-Post’s voters guide at tinyurl.com/generalelec tionguide.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.