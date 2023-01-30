Tourism numbers for Frederick County were at an “all-time high” in 2022, with high expectations for a successful 2023, according to the head of the county's tourism agency.
“We're flourishing right now,” said Dave Ziedelis, executive director of Visit Frederick, which promotes local tourism.
Ziedelis rattled off numbers that he said bode well for tourism in the county at the start of 2023.
Hotel revenue for 2022 was a little less than $58 million, up from about $49 million in 2021 and a little more than $50 million in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ziedelis said.
Visitor spending in 2021 was the highest it's ever been, at $461 million, up from $426 million in 2019, Ziedelis said. The 2022 numbers are expected out in a few weeks, he said.
And the county took in $18 million in tourism taxes in 2022, up 31% from 2019, he said.
Ziedelis said Frederick County's success is largely a result of the fact that Frederick's mix of history, outdoor activities, quaint downtowns, and craft beverage businesses are appealing to people in the wake of the pandemic.
“It's all that mix. We're what people want nowadays,” Ziedelis said.
Tourism is also helped by the level of collaboration between the county, its various cities and towns, Visit Frederick, and other groups, he said.
Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and CEO Rick Weldon said he meets regularly with Ziedelis, the directors of economic development for the county and the city of Frederick, and the head of the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
Ziedelis has been saying for months that the 2022 numbers were looking very good, which correlates with what Weldon has heard from state tourism officials.
Maryland took in $16.4 billion in direct spending from more than 35 million visitors in 2021, the last full year for which figures were available, according to statistics from the Maryland Office of Tourism.
Through June 2022, room occupancy, the average rate paid, the number of rooms sold, and other statistics were all up from the same time in 2021.
The hospitality industry took the biggest hit from COVID, Weldon said, but from talking to various hotel owners, he thinks a strong 2023 is an “absolute wave.”
When visitors spend the night, they tend to also spend money on dinner, shopping, and other things, said Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
With about 250 businesses downtown, it's hard to say that everyone has had the same experience, but a lot of businesses have mentioned to her that they had a good holiday season, Norman said.
The winter's mild weather has helped draw people downtown, she said.
