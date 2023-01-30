In the Streets 2022
A crowd on Market Street in Frederick during the In the Streets festival in September 2022.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

Tourism numbers for Frederick County were at an “all-time high” in 2022, with high expectations for a successful 2023, according to the head of the county's tourism agency.

“We're flourishing right now,” said Dave Ziedelis, executive director of Visit Frederick, which promotes local tourism.

