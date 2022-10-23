Nelson Coleman Jewelers
Nelson Coleman Jewelers will open at 11 W. Patrick St., across from the Weinberg Center.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

A longtime Baltimore jeweler currently in Towson plans to open a second location in downtown Frederick by the end of the year.

Nelson Coleman Jewelers, a sixth-generation jewelry company, will move into the space at 11 W. Patrick St., in what the company’s CEO called a return to its roots in a downtown area.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

