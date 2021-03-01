Richard McFall has been on a rollercoaster ride with Maryland's Division of Unemployment Insurance.
Certain months, the Frederick resident is told he is ineligible for assistance because of an outstanding balance he has from a previous overpayment — despite the CARES Act putting balances on hold. Other times, his benefits arrive but without the extra additional government assistance promised in 2020.
A few weeks ago, his account said it was "on hold" — without explanation.
"I mean, it's definitely frustrating," McFall said. "All my savings were exhausted, and they didn't have to be."
The frustration and confusion McFall is experiencing isn't unique. Many Marylanders say they are still waiting to hear back from the Department of Labor about unemployment benefits almost a year after the pandemic began.
Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll) said his office has dedicated significant time and resources into helping people address their unemployment cases. Although the number of requests has slowed down since last spring, he said he still hears regularly from constituents about unemployment issues.
"So we kind of stop what we're doing when we get an email or we get a concern. We make that a priority," Pippy said. "Because we know these folks are really struggling, and we owe it to them to get the aid they need."
During the week ending Feb. 20, there were 327 new unemployment claims in Frederick County. Comparatively, county residents filed 4,545 claims during the week ending on April 4, 2020.
Adding to the distress of some unemployment applicants, the Maryland Department of Labor has been putting many accounts under lock due to fraudulent activity. As of Feb. 11, more than 64 percent of all claims filed after Jan. 1, 2021, were flagged as fraudulent, according to department officials.
Not all of the flagged claims are believed to be fraudulent, however — though the Department of Labor said it confirmed more than 87 percent as fraudulent.
Lauren Hale said she and her father-in-law, John Neal Jr., had no problems with unemployment up until three weeks ago. While routinely filing a claim, Hale noticed that her and Neal’s accounts on BEACON — the online portal for unemployment claims — had been locked and marked as fraudulent.
The message notified her to upload pictures of her ID, which she did right away. But three weeks later, she hasn’t heard anything from the state. She’s called the department a few times, but nobody’s been able to give her a clear answer.
“It's mixed answers. They say it's in review, and then you talk to somebody else and they say it hasn't been reviewed yet,” she said.
The lack of information is what’s most aggravating for Hale, who is late on rent due to her account being locked. She can’t even use her unemployment benefits card, as that has been locked as well. Neal is diabetic and says he has been struggling to afford his medication.
“I understand locking them for fraud, but taking this long, and people not having their unemployment to basically live, is ridiculous,” Hale said.
Others feel similarly about the lack of communication from the department, which has been overrun with claims since last March.
Kelly Neverosky, a pediatric dental assistant from Frederick, said she applied for unemployment insurance last May, toward the end of her office's closure. She received paperwork from the state in June, but never heard from them afterward.
"I attempted to call them probably 50 times all throughout the day," Neverosky said. "Unfortunately, when you call the system, it's always automated and you can't ever talk to a person."
Neverosky eventually gave up in September — when her husband was hit by a drunk driver and then contracted COVID — adding to their loss of income, she said. She doesn't have any hope that she'll get those two months of lost wages.
"I don't make tons of money, so I work paycheck to paycheck, so I got really far behind on my rent," she said. "And I actually got an eviction notice."
Thankfully for Neverosky, the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs covered the rest of her rent for her.
McFall said he is also behind on his last few months of rent due to his loss of income.
He didn't receive any benefits from March 2020, when he applied for Maryland unemployment, until August 2020, when he filed for the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). The confusion between what different agencies owe him is near impossible to untangle, he said. Even when he gets through to a real person at the Department of Labor, they are often confused by his case, too.
"I understand. They had to hire a whole bunch of people and get them trained ... I totally get it. They were overwhelmed, I understand it," he said. "But something like when you send me a letter stating that ... you can't deny me for this reason, but then I'm being denied for that reason ... that's not accurate."
In hopes of clearing up some of the delays, the Department of Labor announced last week it would be moving payments from Bank of America debit cards to Wells Fargo direct deposits in order to help claimants receive their money quicker.
“The transition to direct deposit will not only provide a multitude of benefits for our claimants, but is yet another step Maryland is taking to modernize and maintain the integrity of the state’s unemployment insurance system," Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said in a prepared statement.
Also last week, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved more staffing assistance to the Department of Labor's Unemployment Insurance Division, according to minutes from the BPW meeting. The BPW also approved a contract to hire four applications and technology developers to better assist the Maryland Overpayment Case System.
But whether that helps Gina McCracken, a lunch aide at Smithsburg Elementary in Washington County, remains to be seen. McCracken said she has not received any of her unemployment benefits after applying last summer when the school stopped paying the aides.
She's now back to work, but only every other day. The lost wages are becoming more and more frustrating, especially after she's seen her friends who have applied recently get through to the unemployment office right away.
"Yes, they need unemployment, too," she said, "but how about we get caught up on all the people that are just sitting there and their profiles are sitting there on hold?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.