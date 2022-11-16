Keys Home Opener
Fans fill the stands for the 2021 home opener of the Frederick Keys at Harry Grove Stadium.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick will be home to a new baseball team in the spring of 2023 to play alongside the Frederick Keys, according to the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which announced the new franchise on Wednesday.

The new team, whose name has not been announced, will be owned by Attain Sports and Entertainment, the same group that also owns the Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team in the MLB Draft League.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

enyac

Is this a real minor league team, with a MLB affiliation, like the old Keys?

Frankle1
Frankle1

No, it's also Draft League. MLB requires better facilities. Some of the people in minor league have better facilities at their colleges! I wish corporate sponsors could pull together some $ to make the upgrades needed at the stadium to bring back a real minor league team. We'll settle for this for now, it is something fun to do close by. We especially like to go when they have fireworks.

enyac

Thanks for the info. I really don’t have interest in another draft league team. I really enjoyed the Keys when they were associated with the Orioles. Got to see a higher level of play and see future major league players…even saw some future stars- Ben McDonald, Manny Machado, Matt Wieters, Trey Mancini…etc.

