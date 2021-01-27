Visit Frederick, Frederick County’s tourism council, is seeking applications for a new executive director.
John Fieseler, who has held the position for 23 years, announced his retirement this month, according to Visit Frederick officials.
Fieseler will remain in the position until a new director is found, said Scott Wisnom, president of the Board of Directors. The organization hopes to fill the position in spring.
“We’re just really looking for the right person to continue everything that John did and put their own personal and professional spin on some of the things that we have the great honor of doing in this county,” Wisnom said.
Fieseler said 2021 has long been his target retirement year, but once the pandemic began, he wanted to make sure the organization was stable enough for him to feel comfortable leaving. He feels that’s indeed the case now.
“It’s going to be a while, I think, before everything is back to normal,” Fieseler said. “But I think we’ve sort of sailed through the worst of it, and the sky’s getting brighter.”
Halfway through the fiscal year, Fieseler said the budget is in strong shape. He also noted that a time where many events have been cancelled might be a good time for a new candidate to get the lay of the land.
Visit Frederick has hired Manpower, a Frederick-based hiring and recruiting agency, to help with the application process.
“We’re happy to have Manpower help with the search, because I believe the interest in this position will be pretty significant, and the volume of potential applicants will be will be pretty high,” Wisnom said.
Wisnom said there is not one particular kind of applicant the board is looking for. While he feels it’s important to keep things local, he would not count somebody out just because they are not from Frederick County, especially if they come from a similar market.
“I do believe that there are community leaders in Frederick County that this opportunity would be great for, and I think, ideally, finding somebody local ... would be great,” Wisnom said.
The Visit Frederick post is open to applications until Feb. 19, and the agency plans to conduct interviews through the month of March. Applications for the position should be emailed to tourismdirector21@gmail.com.
While finding a new director during a pandemic might seem challenging, Fieseler noted the community has rallied around the hospitality industry in the past 10 months. Downtown Frederick gift card sales doubled from December 2019 to December 2020.
“It’s a community of small businesses, and we do our best to try to promote the county in the best way possible so that people come and support these small businesses,” Wisnom said. “So it really is a neat county, and I’m sure that the right person is going to come along.”
