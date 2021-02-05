Frederick County Workforce Services has launched SkillUp Frederick County, an online learning tool to help teach career skills, according to a Friday announcement. Topics include management, finance, IT, customer service, digital literacy and more.

“We are excited to deliver an additional workforce development solution to help our community address current workforce challenges,” Workforce Services Director Michelle Day said in a prepared statement. “With this tool, individuals looking for a job can boost their qualifications to meet the needs and expectations of businesses that are hiring. It’s a win-win for both job seekers and employers.”

SkillUp is available to all Frederick County residents at no cost.

The platform, which is supported by Metrix Learning, has more than 5,000 courses and more than 100 industry certifications available. Additionally, SkillUp has several career exploration and skill assessment tools.

To access SkillUp, go to frederickWORKS.com and click the “Job Seekers” tab.

— Erika Riley

