A proposed fix to a city of Frederick ordinance might allow some buildings to be built taller than currently allowed.
The proposed amendment would allow buildings in the city's Professional Business category to be built up to 60 feet high rather than the current limit of 45 feet.
The city currently has Professional Business (PB) zones along Thomas Johnson Drive, Monocacy Boulevard next to Frederick Municipal Airport, South Jefferson Street, and U.S. 15 North on Himes Avenue.
The city's Planning Commission discussed the issue at a workshop Tuesday.
The limit for buildings in the PB zone was set at 45 feet when the city's land management code was adopted in 2005, but was increased to 60 feet when the first supplement to the code was adopted later that year, according to a report prepared by members of the city staff.
But when an unrelated ordinance was adopted in 2012, an incorrect version of a table that still listed the maximum height in the PB zone as 45 feet was accidentally used as the reference, causing the wrong height to be recorded in the ordinance.
The proposed amendment would bring the maximum building height back to the intended 60 feet, the staff report said.
The proposed amendment originally included a much broader revision of what is allowed in the PB zoning category, but those changes were not supported by the staff and did not move forward, Manager of Current Planning Gabrielle Collard told the Planning Commission Tuesday.
The 60-foot height limit would match the limit in the city's Manufacturing Office zoning category, which allows many of the same types of business and professional offices as the PB zone, she said.
The change would support a lot of the language in the city's 2020 comprehensive plan and reflect the way that development in the city is headed, said Bruce Dean, an attorney who represented clients who proposed the original amendment.
He said the change would also make sense from the aspect of smart growth.
“Any time you can go up instead of out, it's a much smarter use of land,” Dean said.
