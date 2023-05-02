The question of a team name loomed as the first home game for Frederick’s new Atlantic League team began under a cloudy sky.
The team without a name yet faced the Lexington Counter Clocks at Harry Grove Stadium on Tuesday, with Bryan Bresee — the defensive tackle from Urbana drafted by the New Orlean Saints last week — throwing out the first pitch.
Since the team name still has not been announced, players donned uniforms with question marks. Attain Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Atlantic League team, previously said the name will be revealed on June 23 when the team hosts the York Revolution.
Attain also owns the Frederick Keys and the Bowie Baysox, a Baltimore Orioles Double A affiliate.
The five finalists for Frederick's new Atlantic League team from more than 1,500 submissions in a contest are Bone Shakers, Ghost Hounds, Rail Frogs, Sawbones and Screaming Alpacas.
Connor Booth voted for the Screaming Alpacas. He came to Tuesday's game with his father, Chuck Booth, hoping to get Bresee's signature on his Clemson Tigers helmet. He got it.
Jordan Brooks is also a fan of the name Screaming Alpacas.
He was with Andrew Clary and Nelson Poole by the clubhouse, trying to get autographs from new players as they came out. They were all excited for a higher level of play in Frederick.
“It’s the highest competitive baseball we’ve had since the Orioles were affiliated,” Poole said.
The higher competition brings more fans in a city with deep baseball roots, they said.
Ian Koch, a self-proclaimed “baseball nut,” loved the idea of an Atlantic League in Frederick. He’s lived in the county for two years.
He bought season tickets last year for the Frederick Keys and this year for the Atlantic League team.
“Big names means you got old people like me trying to resurrect their careers, see if they got it,” he said. Koch said he was a first baseman and pitcher back in the day.
He also liked Screaming Alpacas for a team name. He could already imagine the mascot with red eyes and hear the screams from the fans.
Joey Piccioni said his favorite team name was Saw Bones.
He was at the game with his wife, Sara Piccioni and their two daughters Nelly, 2, and Nora, 9. Nora was partial to Rail Frogs.
Sara Piccioni said the Atlantic League games are another fun activity to do with their children.
"The girls like it and it's much easier and more affordable than going all the way down to D.C.," Joey Piccioni said.
Nick Stockton said Ghost Hounds is his top choice.
He said the new team is good for the Frederick community, since it will bring people in, and has created excitement outside the stadium.
He was at the game with his son, Alex Stockton, and friend Robert Chalkley. They’ve been watching games at Harry Grove Stadium for about 20 years.
Another Atlantic League team is planned for Hagerstown, and a rivalry with that team and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will be exciting, Stockton and Chalkley said.
“I think it'll just add to the frenzy of baseball,” Stockton said.
Frederick's Atlantic League team started its season on Friday on the road, losing 10-4 to the Gastonia Honey Hunters in North Carolina. Gastonia won the next two games, too.
The other team playing at Harry Grove Stadium this year, the Frederick Keys, are in the MLB Draft League, for draft-eligible prospects. The Keys start their season June 1 and play their home opener on June 3.
