Frederick Atlantic League Opening Day
Justin Twine, an infielder for Frederick's Atlantic League baseball team, runs through a line of people as he is introduced before the team's home opener against the Lexington Counter Clocks at Harry Grove Stadium on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The question of a team name loomed as the first home game for Frederick’s new Atlantic League team began under a cloudy sky.

The team without a name yet faced the Lexington Counter Clocks at Harry Grove Stadium on Tuesday, with Bryan Bresee — the defensive tackle from Urbana drafted by the New Orlean Saints last week — throwing out the first pitch.

