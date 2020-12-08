Have you ever wondered who has the best handmade cigars in Frederick County? Or what about succulents, who has the goods there? Or been on the prowl for the top dog of dog walkers?
“Everything Frederick” on Facebook has you covered.
Shannon Flannery, a decade-long Frederick resident, started the Facebook group in May to help businesses and people during the COVID pandemic. She was inspired by the “Frederick County Take-Out” group, where people could post their favorite takeout meals during the pandemic and highlight eateries across the county.
“I created Everything Frederick to incorporate all of the Frederick businesses, not just food,” Flannery said. “And it just sort of grew from there. I wanted it to be more than just a page where we did giveaways. I wanted it to be community driven as well.”
The page now has more than 10,000 members, and there are multiple posts a day. The group is among the ranks of other popular Frederick County groups, such as the aforementioned Take-Out group and “Frederick All Food and Beverages,” both of which Flannery now administrates. The pandemic has led to a boom in these community pages, where neighbors convene digitally to help one another out.
There’s also “Shop Local Frederick,” which recently launched a website with a business directory, plus lists of upcoming business openings and giveaways.
In March, Jeremy Lange started the “Frederick COVID-19 Grocery & Supply Information & Exchange” group, where users can post about their material needs.
Lange was on the last cruise ship out of Baltimore in March and returned to find the shelves at Costco swarmed. While he had toilet paper and paper towels stored at home, he knew some of his neighbors didn’t.
After seeing a similar group for the Leesburg, Virginia area, he decided to make his own.
“I had never done any Facebook groups before, but I started it and then just invited some people and then posted it in the local yard sale groups,” Lange said. “And then it just kind of took off.”
Users would post pictures of store shelves, either full or empty, to inform people which stores were stocked up on what items. The group went on like that for a few months, but Lange said the posts tapered off during the summer when the pandemic lulled and supply chains were back up to speed.
“By the summertime, I fully expected it to get bad again in the winter,” Lange said. So he kept the group up.
Sure enough, the group has taken off again now that the pandemic has again increased in severity. People post pictures of disinfectant wipes, offering up their extra tubes to anybody who might need them. They share which stores have large stocks of toilet paper.
“I just want it to be a group that’s large enough that if people need something, there’s someone who can answer their questions,” Lange said. “... I don’t want it to be needed, but at the same time, I feel people definitely do need it.”
In a similar way, many small businesses need groups like “Everything Frederick.” A popular post on the group can be seen by 10,000 pairs of eyes — and all for free.
“Businesses have reached out on the pages, both the Everything Frederick and the food pages, and said that without them, they wouldn’t be open now,” Flannery said.
She noted that businesses focused on events and weddings were especially hard hit, and some of those have benefited from the publicity they get on the Facebook pages, sharing what they’ve been making and selling in the meantime.
Flannery is glad she’s been able to do something positive to help during the pandemic and that she can give back to Frederick, a community she said felt like home as soon as she arrived.
“Because they were so supportive and embracing of me when I did come,” she said, “I try to do what I can to help our community through this.”
