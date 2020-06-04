For the second time, Frederick County Farm Bureau and Dairy Maid Dairy are donating 1,500 gallons of milk at the Frederick Rescue Mission.
The milk will be distributed to food banks in the area as well as clients at the Mission. The donation will be made Thursday, June 4 at 10 a.m.
“We are proud to continue to assist the Maryland Food Bank at the Frederick County Rescue Mission to get milk into the hands of those who need it most, while also supporting farmers and local businesses.” said Sam Roop, president of the Frederick County Farm Bureau in a news release from the Frederick County Office of Economic Development.
The first donation was made when the Farm Bureau and Frederick County Farm Safety Camp partnered with Dairy Maid Dairy to donate 1,500 gallons of milk in late May.
Food boxes are available to community members at the Mission Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m.
While getting food, masks should be worn and social distancing should take place.
To donate food items that are non-perishable to the Food Distribution Center, contact Niccole Rolls at 301-695-6633 x 210. Donations can also be dropped off at the Rescue Mission at 419 West South St., Frederick MD, 21701, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
