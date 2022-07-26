FCB Bank has named its new community banking manager for two Frederick locations.
Ryan P. Conner steps into the role at the Crestwood and East Frederick offices at 6910 Crestwood Blvd. and 490 Monocacy Blvd. in Frederick, respectively, according to a news release.
Conner has a decade of experience in management and sales, with seven years specializing in community banking, the release said.
"In this role, he is responsible for welcoming current and prospective customers, fulfilling customers’ needs for banking products and services, building relationships within the local community, and managing the office staff," according to the release.
Conner most recently served as a community banking specialist at the Aspen Ridge office. He joined the organization in 2015.
He was born in Fairfax, Virginia, but now resides in Frederick with his wife, Missy, and son, Caden.
Locally, Conner serves on the standing committee for Community Living Inc. and is a provisional board of trustees member at The Banner School.
FCB Bank is a division of ACNB Bank, headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. It provides banking and wealth management services.
